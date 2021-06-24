WINCHESTER — Carl Rush, who was hired in 2019 as the first director of equity and community engagement for Winchester Public Schools, has been named Loudoun County's first chief equity officer.
Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet made the announcement Tuesday, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
Rush's appointment is effective July 8. He was hired following a nationwide search.
Rush referred questions to Loudoun County.
A Loudoun County press release states the chief equity officer "will work to assure each member of the community has full opportunity to thrive, as diversity is vital to addressing issues such as community safety, access to health and human services, education, equal employment and affordable housing."
As chief equity officer, Rush will oversee the development, design, coordination and implementation of programs, policies and practices aimed at making the Loudoun County organization and community more equitable.
During his time with WPS, Rush developed the division's first equity policy, which was adopted by the School Board in November. The policy states “equity is not the same as equality.” It defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.”
The policy holds the division accountable to provide equitable outcomes for all students through consistent data measurements and reports on outcomes to the board. An Equity Advisory Committee established annually by the superintendent will meet quarterly to review progress.
Rush, a 1997 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester, previously taught business and marketing there. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shenandoah University, as well as master’s degrees in business administration and educational leadership.
He also is the owner of the consulting firm Global EquityED.
The announcement about Rush came on the same day as chaos erupted at a Loudoun County School Board meeting over several issues including the board's alleged adoption of critical race theory, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
Congratulations Mr. Rush! Wish you much success in your new position.
Thanks Mr Rush
