BERRYVILLE — Appearing before Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Carle F. Germelman Jr. was often a trial by fire for attorneys, particularly if they were unprepared.
“He demanded that everybody know what was going on in the case and he was extremely intimidating, but he always got to the right decision,” attorney Suzanne “Suni” Mackall said on Tuesday about Germelman, who died of an unspecified illness on Dec. 23 at 84. “He was one of the best judges I’ve ever been in front of even though he was scary and hard-nosed [because] he was extremely fair and extremely compassionate.”
Presiding from 1968 to 2004, Germelman was the longest serving JDR judge in Virginia, according to his obituary. He presided over what is now the 26th Judicial Circuit covering Winchester and Harrisonburg, as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Germelman — who grew up in Winchester before moving to Berryville in 1973 — became interested in a law career while attending the University of Richmond, according to his son, Bill Germelman. He earned his law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond and passed the bar in Virginia in 1960.
That was also the year he married Donna Pethick, who he met on a blind date. It was love at first sight, according to his son.
After three years in the U.S. Army where he earned the rank of captain and served as an attorney in the Judge Advocate General Corps, Germelman took a job as a private attorney with Harrison & Johnston in Winchester. “He left the army because he said, ‘If I don’t make this jump to try and practice law now, I will feel like I will have forever missed the chance,”’ his son said.
Bill Germelman, who served as a probation officer in the 15th Judicial District from 1992-98, said despite his father being tough on attorneys, he was more focused on rehabilitating youths than punishing them. Germelman said his verdicts involving juveniles were often more lenient than judges in other districts.
“Rarely do I come across someone who I think, ‘They’re actually hopeless, worthless,’” Germelman told The Winchester Star when he retired. “We don’t have any really bad kids. We have kids who do dumb, stupid things.”
Germelman blamed parents who made excuses for their children when they got in trouble. While juvenile and domestic court judges regularly handle cases involving child abuse, child custody and domestic violence, Germelman said most of the people he dealt with were “good, decent people” who made mistakes, but weren’t “beyond redemption.”
Mackall, who appeared before Germelman as a defense attorney and an assistant Winchester commonwealth’s attorney in the 1990s, said he made her a better attorney. She said he was particularly tough on prosecutors in juvenile cases unless they had a strong case. He would often angrily gavel proceedings to a halt and grill defense attorneys and prosecutors in his chambers.
“He wore his feelings on his sleeve and you just knew how he felt about the particular case,” Mackall said. “But I learned from Judge Germelman. He was a great judge.”
Derek C. Aston, Winchester senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, appeared as a public defender before Germelman in the 1990s. He said attorneys “needed to be on their toes” when in court with Germelman, but Germelman was always fair.
“I felt he took me under his wing when I was getting my feet wet with the public defenders office and I always appreciated his efforts to be a judge, but also be a teacher,” Aston said. “He was a good judge, and he will be missed.”
Bill Germelman, 54, said his father never discussed court proceedings at home and took his frustrations out with regular games of racquetball after court. Even when the younger Germelman was a teenager, he said he was no match for his dad on the racquetball court. “He could dance circles around me,” he said.
Germelman also loved fly fishing and magic, which he learned as a boy. Germelman, who grew up on West Germain Street, was known as “The Great Germain” as a young man and later performed as “Mr. Magic.” For decades he performed for free around the area including at The Evans Home, a home for foster children, as well as at nursing homes and at First Night in Winchester, the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.
Germelman said people who were defendants before his father frequently bring him up when they learn that he is Judge Germelman’s son. Most say they disliked him at the time, but now appreciate how he helped turn their lives around. Because he spent 36 years on the bench, Germelman sometimes dealt with three generations of families, which allowed him to build a rapport with them.
Bill Germelman said he and his mother are proud of Judge Germelman’s work in court and in the community. And they appreciate the overwhelming kindness expressed by people who knew the judge.
“The universal compliment is, ‘I know you’re sad, but here’s to a life well led,’” Germelman said. “My dad would certainly would fall into that category.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.