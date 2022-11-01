BERRYVILLE — Clarke County School Board candidate Leigh Carley is concerned about the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.
If elected to the Russell District seat next Tuesday, she pledges to help ensure that students needing mental health assistance will get it without waiting months. She also pledges to help teachers recognize signs of poor mental health among students.
Carley is an outpatient therapist for New Insights in Berryville and an intensive care coordinator for Loudoun County government. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from James Madison University and a master’s degree in clinical social work from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Being away from school and their peers for an extended period during the pandemic harmed students socially as well as academically, Carley maintains.
As a mental health professional, she’s seen an increase in young people showing verbal and physical aggression, as a result of not knowing how to handle anger, she said. She believes that is due to a lack of socialization.
When students did online lessons at home, many faced distractions that kept them from paying full attention, she added.
Test scores revealed their learning setbacks. Recent scores show improvements through remediation, Carley said, but academic progress is “not back to where we want it.”
She intends to help teachers get students learning at their full potential, she said. One way is to reduce class sizes so teachers can provide students more individual attention, she said. Teachers have told her that large class sizes prevent them from spending as much time with individual students as they want and need.
She thinks the school board isn’t listening to teachers’ ideas and needs as much as it should. Some teachers tell her they’ve never met any board members, she said. So she wonders how board members can know firsthand what teachers are experiencing.
Teachers are “the ones we need to be listening to,” Carley said, as far as determining which learning programs and activities work and which ones don’t.
She pledged to “be their representative on the school board.”
To reduce class sizes, more teachers will be needed. Offering better salaries and benefits will be crucial to attracting them, Carley believes.
“We (Clarke County) lose a lot of teachers to (neighboring) Loudoun County,” where the pay and perks are better, she said.
Carley added that she favors providing more “unique learning opportunities” to help high school students determine what they want to do after graduation. Along that line, she supports having a variety of vocational courses for students who don’t necessarily want to go to college.
At 31, Carley would be the youngest member of the board if she’s elected.
“That gives me a fresh perspective,” she said.
She noted, for instance, that technology is being used more and more to deliver lessons.
“I grew up in a world of technology,” she said.
The mother of a fifth-grader at Johnson-Williams Middle School, Carley was a single parent before marrying her husband, so she said she understands the unique needs of one-parent families.
Carley mentioned she’s sensed “a lack of cohesion among school board members.”
“There seems to be tension between them at times.” she said. “When there’s tension and bickering, it’s hard to make progress.”
She wants to help the board become more unified. She believes her professional experience working in multidisciplinary teams, comprised of people with various personality types, can help her do that.
“I’m a very social person, a people person,” Carley said. “I can work with anyone.”
Carley is being challenged by only one other candidate in the upcoming election: Andrew MacDonald, who currently holds the Russell District seat.
Last fall, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed a member who resigned.
Whoever wins the race on Nov. 8 will serve on the board until the seat comes up for grabs in November 2023 for a full four-year term.
