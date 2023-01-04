CLEAR BROOK — Carmeuse Lime and Stone has filed an application with Frederick County to rezone property north of Brucetown Road for a future quarry, according to representatives from the international mining company.
The application outlines Carmeuse’s request to rezone 391.87 acres from rural/agriculture to extractive mining. The Belgium-based company has mined limestone and aggregate stone since 2008 in the Clear Brook and Stephenson area east of Interstate 81.
The 60-acre tract that Carmeuse currently mines near Clearbrook Park has a remaining lifespan of eight to 15 years, dependent on market conditions.
New quarry operations would not likely begin on the 391.87 acres for about another decade.
According to Chris West of Jackson-West LLC, a consultant hired by Carmeuse, roughly 75 acres cited in the application would be used for open quarry operations, while 315 acres would be designated for internal mining roads, berms and temporary stockpiles.
The application also indicates that Carmeuse plans to reduce the current stockpile parallel to Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), as well as make transportation improvements to roads surrounding the mine, various proffers and local donations, contingent upon the application’s approval.
Provided the application is green-lighted by the county, Carmeuse’s donations would include $250,000 to nearby Stonewall Elementary School, $250,000 to Frederick County Parks and Recreation and $250,000 to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Company officials also say the 315 acres designated for roads, berms and stockpiles could be repurposed for industrial or commercial development once the lifespan of the future mine expires.
To facilitate improvements to Brucetown Road, which is used by Carmeuse trucks, the company would provide a $1 million donation to the county, pending approval of the rezoning application.
The road improvements and berms proposed in the application would be completed three years in advance of Carmeuse moving operations north to the 391 acres.
Ultimately, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will have the final say in whether the rezoning is approved or denied. Typically, when a rezoning application is filed with the county, staff takes a period of time to review the application and assess impacts. Then, the application goes before the planning commission and then the board of supervisors.
Numerous residents near the quarry have expressed opposition to more mining in the area.
No dates have been set on the matter. The application was officially filed with the county Dec. 29, West said.
