CLEAR BROOK — Carmeuse Lime and Stone will hold two public meetings this week to address citizen concerns about the limestone quarry’s operations in Frederick County and to provide information about its future plans.
The meetings are set for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Ruritan Building, 155 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
Carmeuse is the largest mining operation in Frederick County, with locations in Middletown and Clear Brook. It currently mines a nearly 500-acre tract adjacent to Clear Brook Park. The site is zoned for Extractive Manufacturing.
Complaints about Carmeuse’s Clear Brook quarry were expressed in recent months when The Clorox Company sought to open a cat litter manufacturing facility next to the quarry for easy access to limestone, which is used to make cat litter. The effort failed, in part because of citizen concerns about existing issues with Carmeuse’s Clear Brook mining operation, such as traffic, noise from blasting, and light and air pollution. A large mound of debris surrounding a portion of the Clear Brook mine is considered an eyesore by some residents, as the mound is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and nearby neighborhoods.
Christopher West of Jackson-West Consulting, which is providing consulting services for Carmeuse, said in a Monday email that the two public meetings will be an opportunity for Carmeuse to address these concerns.
At the meetings, Carmeuse also will provide an overview of Comprehensive Plan amendments it plans to seek from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The company owns more than a dozen properties in the Clear Brook area that encompass hundreds of additional acres, most of which are currently zoned for rural use. West said Carmeuse will be requesting Comprehensive Plan amendments for some of its properties and will seek to rezone land from Agriculture up to M-1/M-2 Manufacturing and ultimately to Extractive Manufacturing along the Martinsburg Pike corridor. Earlier this year, Carmeuse sought a Comprehensive Plan amendment asking the county to expand its water and sewer service area for the proposed cat litter plant, but the amendment was not approved by the Board of Supervisors.
West added that Carmeuse is “very deep into negotiations” with Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service, on a new contract that will ensure affordable, reliable water storage and water supply for the county.
“This new deal will all but ensure that the county will have adequate water to sustain its future residential, commercial, and industrial growth for many decades to come,” West said in his email.
In 2001, Frederick Water entered into an agreement with Global Stone Chemstone Corp., which was later purchased by Carmeuse in 2013. The agreement allowed Chemstone’s mining operations and gave Frederick Water the right to draw water from quarry pits in Clear Brook and Middletown for $1 per year. The agreement also allowed for the construction of the James T. Anderson Water Filtration Plant on quarry-owned land.
When Carmeuse bought Chemstone, Frederick Water entered into a new agreement with Carmeuse that superseded the 2001 agreement. This agreement removed Frederick Water’s right to use abandoned quarries and permitted Frederick Water to use the Anderson water treatment plant and adjacent quarry for a payment and seven-year lease, which expires in 2020.
Frederick Water Executive Director Lawrence said earlier this year that Frederick Water’s annual payments to Carmeuse approaches $1 million and increases each year.
