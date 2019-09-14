CLEAR BROOK — Carmeuse Lime and Stone on Friday revealed that last week’s blasting incident was caused by its blasting contractor failing to sufficiently cover a blast hole.
On Sept. 3 at 2:45 p.m., a mining blast in Carmeuse’s western quarry in Clear Brook, also known as the Martin Farm Quarry, scattered rock fragments onto neighboring properties. Although the debris from the blast caused no injuries or damages, Carmeuse temporarily stopped detonations at the quarry. Carmeuse learned on Sept. 4 that additional rock from the blast had been found less than 700 feet from the blast site.
An investigation conducted by the Austin Powder Company, the contractor overseeing the blast, concluded that the cause of this incident was due to two factors, according to a Friday press release.
The first factor, which was identified before the blast took place, was an inadequate amount of stemming in a blast hole. “Stemming” in blasting operations is the process of filling the empty part of a blasthole with an inert stemming material — such as gravel — to retain the products of the detonation in an enclosed space. In order to break rock, holes are drilled and partially filled with a blasting substance. The stemming material fills the remainder of the hole, to reduce the impact of the blast. According to the release, insufficient stemming can result in energy being released upward instead of outward into the surrounding rock deposit.
As a safety measure, Austin Powder decided to cover the blasthole with additional gravel. However, not enough additional gravel was placed over the blasthole, resulting in the energy from the blast escaping upward. This is the second factor that ultimately resulted in rock fragments leaving Carmeuse property and landing onto the properties of adjacent homeowners.
Carmeuse has updated Stonewall Elementary School and Frederick County Public School officials with the findings of Austin Powder’s report and is continuing to update its immediate neighbors.
Carmeuse spokesman Christopher West of Jackson-West Consulting in Alexandria said on Friday that the Department of Mines Minerals and Energy is reviewing Austin Powder’s report of the incident. If the department gives approval, West said that Carmeuse will likely resume blasting at the Martin Farm Quarry sometime next week.
Carmeuse said in its release that it will undertake corrective actions to eliminate the risk of a similar incident occurring again in the Martin Farm/western quarry. Austin Powder has committed to do the following:
- The hole-loading procedure has been improved to include multiple measurement steps to verify that full stemming will be applied to a hole prior to loading.
- When a stemming issue is identified, Carmeuse will now require its blasting contractor to not only notify the contractor’s own Blast Supervisor in charge, but also its Internal Technical Services Manager and the Carmeuse Quarry Supervisor.
- Apply a Standard Blast Cover/Height Requirement that has been created for all inadequately loaded holes. West said protocol will now call for more than 5,000 pound mat along with 100 tons of gravel to be placed on top of the holes.
In addition, Carmeuse says blasting times in the Martin Farm Quarry will now be coordinated will now be coordinated with Stonewall Elementary School to be conducted outside the normal school schedule. A Carmeuse employee with a radio will be located on Stonewall School property during all blasting activity in the Martin Farm Quarry.
Carmeuse also said Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) will be blocked off when the blast is in the proximity of the road.
Carmeuse is the largest mining operation in Frederick County, with locations in Middletown and Clear Brook. It currently mines a nearly 500-acre tract adjacent to Clear Brook Park.
The company’s mining operation has been under fire in recent months from Clear Brook residents, who have complained about traffic, noise from blasting, and light and air pollution. A large mound of debris surrounding a portion of the Clear Brook mine is considered an eyesore by some residents since the mound is visible from Martinsburg Pike and nearby neighborhoods.
Brenda Fristoe, who lives on Brucetown Road in the Clear Brook area, praised Carmeuse for agreeing to withhold blasting in the western quarry during school hours, as that was something she and other residents had requested during a July meeting with Carmeuse officials.
“Thank you very much to Carmeuse for taking up our suggestions,” Fristoe said.
However, she said many Clear Brook residents are “furious” about the Sept. 3 blasting incident and would like to see further protective measures put in place. Fristoe would like the Virginia Department of Mining to implement a 725-foot buffer between the blasting and Stonewall Elementary property to protect those visiting the school after hours. She would also like a 725-foot buffer installed in Carmeuse’s future operations in Clearbrook Park to protect park visitors from blasting.
Carmeuse owns 11 acres on the south side of the 55-acre Clearbrook Park and plans to expand its mining operations to where four ball fields and 350 parking spaces now stand. Carmeuse has asked the county to vacate the 11 acres by the end of 2019.
