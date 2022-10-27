CLEAR BROOK — Carmeuse Lime and Stone, a mining company in northeastern Frederick County, is preparing an application to rezone 415 acres north of Brucetown Road for a future quarry.
The proposed rezoning would not denote an expansion because the Belgium-based company does not intend operate two mines at the same time, according to a Carmeuse representative.
Carmeuse plans to file a rezoning application with the county later this fall. The current active mine near Clearbrook Park has a remaining lifespan of eight to 15 years, so new quarry operations would likely not begin on those 415 acres for at least another decade.
The plans were relayed by Christopher West of Jackson-West Consulting, a consultant Carmeuse has hired for the Clear Brook location.
Carmeuse intends to shutter the current Clear Brook mine years from now when the active pit is no longer profitable, then maneuver equipment through a tunnel to a new mining site north of Brucetown Road.
The company owns or has under contract to purchase about 1,200 acres in the Stonewall Magisterial District in northeastern Frederick County. Carmeuse is the latest in a series of mining companies to own the limestone-rich quarries east of Interstate 81.
Part of the plan for mining north of Brucetown Road is to limit the amount of traffic Carmeuse introduces to roads by using an existing tunnel built in the 1950s that runs beneath the road. Carmeuse has drained the tunnel, and workers are in the process of rehabilitating it.
The company plans to make use of the passageway to taxi equipment in, heading north.
When Carmeuse transitions away from the current active mine to the new one hinges on a combination of market conditions and cost-benefit analyses, but will likely be at least a decade down the road, West said.
The company would mine around Turkey Run Road, several parcels north of Brucetown Road , West told The Star, provided the application is approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Because the acres north of Brucetown Road are now zoned RA for Rural-Agriculture, high-calcium limestone could not be mined on the 415 acres without approval from Board of Supervisors.
***
Carmeuse opened operations in Clear Brook in 2008. Many uses come from the limestone mined there, including pulp and paper, automotive, chemical components, iron, steel, agricultural and road aggregate. The rarefied limestone that's mined takes about 2.7 billion years to form.
Carmeuse's footprint in Frederick County has not been without controversy. Residents of the Clear Brook area have a score complaints, which generally revolve around the frequent blasting, the bright lights at night, truck traffic, fly rock — which can be a public safety hazard — and more. Some have complained of cracks in their wells from the blasting. At issue is also the amount of water drained from the local aquifer, some residents assert.
Carmeuse's tentative plans, which could always change, indicate the company will open a wider pit on the 415 acres than the current 60-acre tract near Clearbrook Park.
According to West, Carmeuse would mine about 25% of the 415 acres, which comes to 103.7 acres of open quarry operations. The remaining 75% of the 415-acre swath would consist primarily of buffers, berms, internal use roads and temporary stockpiles.
By moving equipment from the current quarry from south of Brucetown Road to the north through the existing tunnel, additional traffic would not be added to local roads, West said.
Brucetown Road is a two-lane road located in Clearbrook with a traffic volume of 2,100 vehicles per day.
"We would use the rehabilitated tunnel as an internal road. We wouldn't add any traffic to Brucetown Road," West said. "We only see benefits in moving north. We go from 11 neighbors down to four."
Carmeuse's plan to file a rezoning application coincides at a time when Frederick County is revisiting its Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP). County officials are about halfway through updating the plan, which is meant to serve as a blueprint for future development in northern Frederick County. Included in the draft plan is the addition of 566 acres for extractive mining, east of Interstate 81.
The draft reflects Carmeuse's plans in the additional 566 acres. Carmeuse representatives were permitted to give presentations at meetings of the NELUP citizen's working group and the county's Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC) as the draft was being created.
The addition of 566 acres was adopted after a CPPC meeting on July 11, according to the Frederick County website: www.fcva.us/nelup
The citizen's working group did not approve additional extractive mining in the the draft it released to the CPPC, one member of that group told The Star.
Also part of Carmeuse's plan is to lower the height of the stockpile or debris pile that can be seen from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). West cited this as an example of how Carmeuse is attempting to address community concerns.
"I can tell you that the stockpile will be a part of our proposal. We are still working out the specifics of how we are going to reduce the height," West said.
Water reserves held in Carmeuse quarries have been used to supply Frederick County residents with water. In June of 2020, Carmeuse and Frederick Water, which supplies water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, entered into an agreement that allows Frederick Water to withdraw as much water as needed from the quarries, helping to address the county's water needs as it experiences residential and commercial growth.
When Carmeuse vacates the Martin Farm pit in Clear Brook, Frederick Water could open another water treatment plant there as a part of the deal struck in 2020.
Carmeuse has 93 full-time employees in Clear Brook. It offers an average salary of $72,000 a year, according to West, which is above average for local wages.
West said Carmeuse will host a meeting after the rezoning application is filed to address citizen concerns.
In regard to the updated the NELUP, comments from the two recent public input meetings will be compiled, then the plan will go to the Planning Commission before heading to the Board of Supervisors for consideration. Public hearings will be scheduled as part of the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.