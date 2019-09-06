CLEAR BROOK — A mining blast that scattered debris onto at least four neighboring properties, including a school, has prompted Carmeuse Lime and Stone to call a temporary halt to detonations in its western quarry in Clear Brook, also known as the Martin Farm Quarry.
According to a media release issued Thursday by Carmeuse spokesman Christopher West of Jackson-West Consulting in Alexandria, the blasting incident that occurred late Tuesday afternoon “did not go as planned ... [and] resulted in a few rock fragments leaving our property.”
The errant debris caused no injuries or damages, West said in a Thursday evening telephone interview.
West said the blast went off in Carmeuse’s west quarry at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. About an hour later, the owner of an adjacent property called the company and said he found small pieces of “fly rock” in his backyard, and a subsequent inspection by Carmeuse officials turned up more small pieces of debris in the yards of two other adjacent homes.
On Wednesday, the quarry was informed that additional rock from the blast had landed in front of Stonewall Elementary School at 3165 Martinsburg Pike, about half a mile away, West said.
“We, along with the [Virginia] Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy and the Austin Powder Company, our blasting contractor, are in the very early process of determining the circumstances around this event,” West wrote in the release. “Once we have determined all of the facts, we’ll be ready to share more detail, but at this time, it is too early in our collective investigation for us to speculate on the cause of this incident.”
West said in the interview that he expects the process to be completed by the middle of next week, at which time complete details about the incident will be shared with the community and government and school officials.
West wrote that the episode has provided Carmeuse “with an invaluable opportunity to review the safety, training and precautionary measures that we have in place. So, in the interest of eliminating any potential risk, all further blasting in the western quarry at our Clear Brook site has been suspended until our investigation is complete.”
Carmeuse is the largest mining operation in Frederick County, with locations in Middletown and Clear Brook. It currently mines a nearly 500-acre tract adjacent to Clear Brook Park.
Neighbors of the company’s Clear Brook facility have previously registered complaints about noise, light and air pollution, and traffic caused by Carmeuse’s mining. A large mound of debris currently surrounding a portion of the quarry is considered an eyesore by some residents because it is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and nearby neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.