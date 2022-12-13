Carmeuse Lime and Stone will host a community meeting on Thursday to get feedback on its plans for a new mine in northeastern Frederick County, ahead of filing a rezoning application with the county, according to a representative for the international mining company.
The meeting will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds at 136 Ruritan Way off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
Belgium-based Carmeuse has mined for limestone in the county’s Clear Brook area since 2008.
“We plan on having several different stations set up that will specifically focus on issues/neighbor concerns like the reduction of the current stockpile, transportation-related improvements, proffers, our general development plan and location of the future mine, and other items,” said Christopher West of Jackson-West LLC, who has been hired by Carmeuse as a consultant.
The meeting will be held in close proximity to Carmeuse’s existing operations in northeastern Frederick County.
According to an email from West, the following information will be shared at the meeting:
An overview of the company’s current mining operation and its benefits to the community.
The future mining plan, including a general concept plan showing the location of the future pit, berms, internal roads and temporary stockpile.
How Carmeuse plans to reduce the height of the current stockpile seen from Martinsburg Pike within two years.
The 100 acres the company plans to immediately reserve for additional commercial and/or industrial development.
Plans to repurpose 325 of the 400 acres for future commercial or industrial use once mining is completed.
A $1.5 million financial and land contribution toward improving the Hopewell Road/Martinsburg Pike intersection.
Carmeuse owns or has under contract 1,200 acres in the Stonewall Magisterial District in northeastern Frederick County.
Some residents in the area have bristled at the idea of more mining — or that Carmeuse will shift operations to a different location once the existing mine shuts down. Carmeuse’s current quarry operations are part of a 60-acre tract near Clearbrook Park known as Martin’s Farm.
Residents have complained about Carmeuse’s frequent blasting, bright lights at night, truck traffic, fly rock and water impact.
In a previous interview with The Star, West outlined the plans that would take Carmeuse’s operations north of Brucetown Road.
The current mine near Clearbrook Park has a remaining lifespan of eight to 15 years, so new quarry operations would likely not begin for at least another decade on the 415 acres north of Brucetown Road the company is seeking to rezone. About 25% of that acreage would be dedicated to open pit operations. The remaining acreage would be used for temporary stockpiles, according to West.
The 415 acres is now zoned for Rural Agriculture. The Frederick County Board of Supervisors would have to approve the rezoning.
A Brucetown Road resident who spoke at last week’s Frederick County Planning Commission meeting about updates to the county’s Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) called Carmeuse “nothing but a bunch of prolific liars.” He said, “When they get approval for something, they say it’s going to be ten years, it’s going to be ten minutes.”
Concurrent to Carmeuse’s plans to file a rezoning application, the county is revising and updating its NELUP, which is a document meant guide future development in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area. The plan was last updated in 2010.
Feedback from the public on the NELUP revisions prompted county staff to remove 566 acres of additional extractive mining from the plan. The 415 acres that Carmeuse will seek to rezone is located within the 566 acres. In a previous request to the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, Carmeuse requested that approximately 400 acres be designated for extractive mining. A citizens group that worked on NELUP revisions designated the 566 acres for non-mining uses.
Last week, the Planning Commission expressed concern that the removal of the extractive mining designation on the 566 acres might constitute government overreach, so the panel sent the NELUP back to the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee for further review with county staff.
That development makes it unclear if the revised NELUP will ultimately favor Carmeuse’s plans for a future quarry.
County officials said it could take weeks to come up with a revision to the NELUP draft that planning staff recommended to the Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The Board of Supervisors must ultimately sign off on the revised NELUP.
