CLEAR BROOK — Some Clear Brook-area residents who attended a public meeting Wednesday night held by Carmeuse Lime and Stone left feeling unsatisfied.
The Pittsburgh-based company has the largest mining operation in Frederick County, with limestone quarries in Clear Brook and Middletown. It hosted Wednesday's meeting and has another scheduled for Saturday to address citizen concerns and provide transparency about is local operations.
Of the approximately 75 people who attended the meeting at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Ruritan Building, numerous felt it didn't do much to alleviate their concerns about noise, traffic and dust associated with Carmeuse's 500-acre Clear Brook mine, which is located adjacent to Clearbrook Park off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
The meeting was structured like an open house, with several information tables set up where people could learn more about Carmeuse and ask questions. The displays described the blasting process Carmeuse uses in its mining operations, the types of products that use Carmeuse materials, and how the company plans to address a large mound of debris that's visible from Martinsburg Pike. Company officials call the mound an "overburden stockpile." Many residents consider it an eyesore.
Logan Thompson, Carmeuse's site operations manager locally, said the mound is approximately 150 feet tall. He said it's the Clear Brook location's “most visible issue” and that the company wants residents to know it has a plan for it. While there are no limits to how high the mound can be, the pile is nearing its final height, Thompson said. Over the next few years, Carmeuse plans to beautify the mound of rocks and dirt. He said the pile will be sloped and seeded, allowing vegetation to grow on it.
At the meeting, Carmeuse showed a picture of the mound as it currently exists next to a conceptual image of what it will look like covered in vegetation.
According to Thompson, it will take one to two years to seed the mound. After that, “Mother Nature will take over and finish the rest."
Connie VanSickler, who attended the meeting, said she drives past the mound daily. She found Carmeuse's beautification plan to be “the most helpful thing” at the meeting and likes that there's a plan to deal with it.
While she appreciated the opportunity to talk with Carmeuse officials, she said she still has “some very large concerns.” A frequent source of frustration for neighbors of the Clear Brook quarry is noise resulting from blasting that's done as a part of the mining operations. A pamphlet provided by Carmeuse says blasting takes place once or twice a day, up to five days a week, during daylight hours. The company provides notifications before each blast via email, text or phone call for anyone who wants to be notified.
Bruce Hutcheson, a mine inspector with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, who was present to answer questions from the public, said that as far as abiding by rules and regulations, Carmeuse is “doing alright." Deep Earth Logic partner John Babcock, who does seismograph and noise monitoring for Carmeuse’s Frederick County locations, said Carmeuse has scientifically designed and engineered every blast to be safe for nearby homes and structures. Babcock uses a seismograph to measure the force and duration of trembles resulting from the blasts. A video was on display showing how Carmeuse controls its blasting.
But Gun Club Road resident Barbara McDonald said the blasts are shaking houses, causing them to crack and "messing up" their well water. She said a Carmeuse official told her he would come to her house with a machine to measure the effects of the blasting and look at the cracks in her home's walls.
“I want my walls fixed,” McDonald said. "I’ve had them fixed twice.”
McDonald added that the noise resulting from the mining operations makes it impossible to sleep with the windows open. And she said nothing was addressed at Wednesday’s meeting about traffic concerns near Carmeuse's Clear Brook location.
“This isn’t a meeting,” McDonald said. “This is a meet-and-greet to shake everybody’s hand.”
Gainesboro resident Vaughn Whitacre described the meeting as “regular company hype.”
Thompson said Carmeuse follows all state and federal regulations and that the safety of employees, equipment and neighboring properties is the “highest priority.”
“Noise and blasting is a part of our business,” Thompson said. “We try to operate and carry ourselves in a manner that has the least impact on our community, but it’s the nature of our business.”
Although a consultant working for Carmeuse said company officials would discuss rezoning and Comprehensive Amendment requests Carmuese plans to pursue in the future, that information was not provided at Wednesday's meeting. Carmeuse owns hundreds of acres in the Clear Brook area that are not currently being mined.
Complaints about Carmeuse’s Clear Brook quarry surfaced in recent months when The Clorox Company sought to open a cat litter manufacturing facility next to the quarry for easy access to limestone, which is used to make cat litter. The effort failed to advance, in part because of citizen concerns about existing issues with Carmeuse’s Clear Brook mining operation.
A second public meeting is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds Ruritan Building.
I went to see just what was planned and again was only given half the truth. The big issue with everyone there was the water. People's wells in that area are already going dry but they tried to tell them this would not effect the water. Just like with the cat litter plant that was voted down, people were not told the whole truth about what would really happen and how it would effect the people. Couldn't get a straight answer from anyone.
