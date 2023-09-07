An international mining company with a sizable quarry operation in northeastern Frederick County is seeking to expand its footprint.
Carmeuse Lime and Stone has filed a rezoning application with the county that would allow it to establish a new quarry in Clear Brook in the future.
The Frederick County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the proposal at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, when a public hearing also will be held on the matter. The county Board of Supervisors will ultimately decide the application’s fate.
In order to establish a new quarry, Carmeuse wants to rezone 391.87 acres from rural areas (RA) to extractive mining (EM) east of Interstate 81 in Clear Brook, specifically north of Brucetown Road and Turkey Run and south of Woodbine Road. “According to the applicant’s impact statement, the project seeks to expand their existing limestone surface mining activities,” county documents state.
But Carmeuse officials maintain the proposal marks a continuation of its existing operation in terms of production rather than an expansion, and that the new quarry would eventually replace the existing quarry when it reaches the end of its life.
“I can’t overemphasize enough — this is a continuation of our current business. It is not tied to any increase in production capacity. We are not expanding. We are not putting in new kilns. We are not doing anything other than continue to mine except we will be doing so from a different quarry,” Logan Thompson, site operations manager at Carmeuse’s Clear Brook location, said during Wednesday’s Planning Commission work session.
To access the new mine, Carmeuse plans to taxi mining vehicles through an existing tunnel it is rehabbing underneath Brucetown Road, according to county documents. By moving equipment from the current quarry south of Brucetown Road to the north through the tunnel, additional traffic would not be added to local roads, Carmeuse officials have said.
The Belgium-based company now mines pulverized limestone on a 60-acre tract near Clearbrook Park, which is about 1.25 miles from the 391 acres eyed for the new quarry.
If the rezoning application is approved, mining parcels would not appear north of Brucetown Road until the early-to-mid 2030s, Thompson told the Planning Commission. The 60-acre tract that Carmeuse currently mines near Clearbrook Park has a remaining lifespan of eight to 15 years, depending on market conditions.
Many residents in northeastern Frederick County have been critical of Carmeuse’s current mining operation there as the county updates its Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP). Some say they have cracks in their water wells as a result of quarry operations. Others have complained about the frequent blasting, bright lights at night, heavy truck traffic on overburdened roads, concerns about the water table and a towering 150-foot debris stockpile visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
The county is overhauling the NELUP, which serves as a guide for future development in the Clear Brook and Stephenson area.
At a Planning Commission meeting in July, Clear Brook and Stephenson residents attributed dangerous roads, bad water quality in their homes and the destruction of native habitat to Carmeuse’s Clear Brook quarry.
“The inside of my (water) softener is black. I’m disgusted with the fact that we continue to grow this county without looking at the environment, without looking at the effects on the community. It is obvious to me given the meetings that I’ve attended that more than 80% of the people are not in favor of this,” James Davis, a resident of Old Charles Town Road, told the planners.
He continued: “I happen to not be able to sleep at night, so I enjoy going out and looking at the stars. Well, not anymore. I hear the rumbling of trucks, the dumping of gravel, and mines blowing all night long — and I live a mile and a half from it.”
“Either the Planning Commission serves the people or it serves Carmeuse. Please state clearly which group the county government is answerable to so that people can know who the government serve(s),” read one online comment on the agenda before a meeting at which the NELUP was discussed.
Planning Commission members have argued that mining in the Brucetown Road area would be less destructive than a potentially more industrial development and would be ultimately less costly to the county.
Some people support Carmeuse because they say it adds to the county tax base and provides jobs.
On a 7-3 vote, commissioners in July recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve a NELUP draft that would designate additional acres for extractive mining in the Brucetown Road area, which would enable Carmeuse to open a new quarry in the future.
In June of 2020, Carmeuse and Frederick Water, which supplies water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, entered into an agreement that allows Frederick Water to withdraw as much water as needed from company quarries.
“To me and to us, this is more than a proffer package. This is a commitment by Carmeuse to be a partner not just for the community but for the county for a long, long time. We’re proffering things here that are solely the result of neighbor concerns,” Thompson said. “This is about water. This is about 103 jobs.”
What’s in the rezoning application?
A consultant hired by Carmeuse previously told The Star that roughly 75 of the 391 acres cited in the application would be used for open quarry operations, while 315 acres would be designated for internal mining roads, berms and temporary stockpiles.
Thompson said one of the benefits of mining north of Brucetown Road is that there are fewer houses, businesses and community amenities as compared to the quarry near Clearbrook Park.
“It shows the impacts of moving into a much more low-impact state in terms of mining proximity,” Thompson said.
The application also contains numerous proffers.
Carmeuse has said it will reduce the height of the current 150-foot stockpile by 50 feet by pushing some of the mound onto an adjacent property owned by the company within six months of the rezoning’s approval.
Contingent upon the rezoning application being approved, Carmeuse would donate $1 million to the county for safety and efficiency improvements at the intersection of Hopewell Road, Martinsburg Pike and Brucetown Road. Also as part of the proffer package, Carmeuse would donate two parcels adjacent to that intersection and 30,000 tons of road aggregate.
Another proffer states that if ticketed customer trucks leaving the Carmesue plant via the Brucetown Road exit exceeds 400 trucks per day over any consecutive 30-day period, the company would donate $1 million to Frederick County for road improvements in the Brucetown Road area.
Carmeuse also would donate $250,000 to nearby Stonewall Elementary School, $250,000 to Frederick County Parks and Recreation, $750,000 for the development of a trail system and $250,000 to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue, if the application is approved.
According to county documents, a number of proffers related to noise and light emissions, dust remediation, and groundwater monitoring and remediation when necessary are part of the application as well.
