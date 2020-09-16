MIDDLETOWN — Carole Snyder Jones is a Middletown Town Council member again.
Town Council voted 4-1 Monday night to appoint Jones to fill the remainder of Daryl Terrill’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022. Terrill passed away Aug. 13 at age 80.
Jones resigned from Town Council on Dec. 31 after serving eight years, citing a family medical issue. Shayla Rickard was appointed in February to fill the vacancy created by Jones’ departure.
Jones, who attended Monday night’s meeting, said afterward that she is glad to be back on council. She explained that her husband, who is in a nursing home, had been very ill.
“The family issues are resolved, and I just want to get back,” she said. “I’m really glad to be back. I miss it. I like being part of things that are going on in this town. It’s a wonderful town.”
George Smith was the only council member to vote against her appointment. He could not be reached for comment about why.
Also at the meeting, council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution declaring an intent to protect town residents, visitors, volunteers and employees from discrimination of all types. The Town of Stephens City passed a similar resolution earlier this month. Council member Scott Fink read the resolution aloud.
“The town proclaims that discrimination of all types, no matter its base, including discrimination based upon race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or age have no place in the Town of Middletown, and hereby pledges to do its part in advocating and enforcing equal protection of the laws and rights of all its citizens and to promote the welfare of this community,” the resolution states. “The town will work to move forward with a community that is blind to labels an titles and instead is intolerant of discrimination. The town seeks to unify all of its people under the banner of equality.”
In other business, Rickard asked what will happen to Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there’s supposed to be a full moon that night.
“Are we canceling it? Are we having it? I really am not against having Halloween, so please don’t think I have a side, I’m just asking,” Rickard said.
Town Manager Rebecca Layman said she spoke with the town’s police chief and said Middletown will do whatever Frederick County does. Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio told The Star on Tuesday that the county does not regulate trick-or-treating.
Attending the meeting in the Town Office at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Carolyn Aliff, Jeff Pennington, Scott Fink, George Smith and Shayla Rickard.
