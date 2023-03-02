BERRYVILLE — Opposition to the Carter Hall estate in Millwood being turned into a country inn/special events center is prompting the new owners to scale back their plans.
The Clarke County Planning Commission on Friday postponed considering the owners' request for a special-use permit (SUP) until its April 7 meeting. That will enable the owners to revise their permit application, as they now aim to redevelop the historic, 87-acre property into a 15-room inn.
"The stables will not be used for any events" now, said Jeremy Camp, the county's senior planner and zoning administrator. Neither will the construction of an outdoor swimming pool, a roughly 5,000-square-foot glass conservatory and a gatehouse be pursued, he said.
During a Feb. 3 public hearing, numerous people living nearby voiced opposition to the project. They expressed concern about noise and light pollution disrupting their rural way of life, as well as increased traffic making the quaint, unincorporated village's narrow, twisty roads more congested and unsafe. The Virginia Department of Transportation already is looking into ways to make the village's roads safer for vehicles, bicyclists, horse riders and pedestrians.
The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on how to handle land-use issues.
Established in the late 1700s by Civil War-era militia Col. Nathaniel Burwell, Carter Hall is off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of the Millwood Road (Route 723) intersection. The estate is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, occupied the estate for 40 years. In 2021, members of the Greenhalgh family — doing business as Carter Hall Estate LLC — bought the property for $5.75 million.
On Friday, Landon Greenhalgh told the commission he and the other family members want to revise their SUP application because of "the county's clear move toward rejection" of the original permit application.
County Planning & Zoning Department employees were recommending that the permit be denied. They felt changes already made to the application to try and counter the opponents' concerns weren't substantial enough.
A staff report reads that "the higher intensity associated with the proposed events at Carter Hall would create a number of impacts that would negatively impact nearby properties and the surrounding area."
The Feb. 3 hearing was continued until Friday morning to give the public another opportunity to speak. Another large crowd filled the meeting room inside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Several people voiced support for the Greenhalgh family's efforts. Others still had concerns.
"No one in this group has any demonstrated experience in running a country inn," said Charles Snead of Millwood.
John Lane, another resident of the village, is concerned about the project spurring others like it in the future.
"Once a camel gets its nose under a tent, it never stops" until it gets inside, said Lane, a teacher at Clarke County High School.
"Are we going to become Loudoun County? I hope not," said Bridget Overcash. She and her husband, Tim, own a horse farm next to Carter Hall.
Commission Chairman George Ohrstrom, who represents the county's Russell District, said he believes nobody on the panel wants Clarke to become as heavily developed as Loudoun.
John Staelin, one of the commission's Millwood District members, told Landon Greenhalgh that amid controversy over the plans, "I haven't heard one bad comment" about him. People simply have concerns about the project, the commissioner said.
Greenhalgh said he would like for Carter Hall to be able to host small functions such as business conferences and training events, as Project HOPE did.
The vote to delay considering the SUP application until April 7 was unanimous following a motion by Commissioner Gwendolyn Malone of the Berryville District.
Another public hearing will be held at that meeting, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
