BERRYVILLE — Plans to turn Carter Hall in Millwood into a country inn remain on hold.
Friday morning, the Clarke County Planning Commission postponed considering a special-use permit and site plan for the project until its May 5 meeting.
The decision was made after commissioners learned the developer, Carter Hall Estate LLC, continues awaiting approvals from state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
A public hearing on the project will be continued until next month’s meeting. No comments were heard on Friday.
Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator, said he’s communicated with the developers several times during the past month.
“It is evident that they are diligently working,” Camp said, to make any changes needed to obtain the state permits.
Carter Hall, off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of the Millwood Road (Route 723) intersection, is on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The estate was occupied by Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, for 40 years.
Members of the Greenhalgh family — doing business as Carter Hall Estate LLC — bought the 87-acre property for $5.75 million two years ago. They originally proposed turning the 18th-century estate into combination of a country inn and special events center. Overwhelming public opposition to that plan prompted the developers to abandon the latter concept.
Opponents cited concerns about noise and light pollution disrupting their rural ways of life, as well as increased traffic making the unincorporated village’s narrow, curvy roads more congested.
Current plans calls for the estate’s mansion to be turned into a 15-room inn. The proposal being developed eliminates an outdoor swimming pool, a roughly 5,000-square-foot glass conservatory and a gatehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.