WINCHESTER — Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) has announced the acquisition of Miller Auto Group, including two franchises in Winchester.
The deal will also include three franchises in Martinsburg, W.Va.
With this acquisition, CMA will have 20 locations representing 18 new car brands and employing nearly 1,000 people.
Liza Borches, CMA’s fourth-generation president and CEO, said the Carter Myers and Miller families have history together, which allowed for the deal to be made at the right time.
“We have known the Miller family for many years and are excited to welcome their team to CMA,” Borches said, “As far back as the 1970s, George and John Miller worked with my dad (H. Carter Myers III) as West Virginia and Virginia dealers and through their leadership roles in the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). Their legacy will continue and become part of our mission of Moving Lives Forward.”
John Gist, vice president and COO of Miller Auto Group, said upon the retirement of John Miller, the company began exploring the option of joining CMA.
“Liza and CMA share our dedication to our communities and by joining CMA, our associates will now earn ownership in the company,” Gist said. “We will also be able to leverage the buying power of CMA to grow our existing inventory of new and used vehicles and to expand our service and parts business for every make and model. To reach those goals, we will be hiring additional technicians, salespeople, and parts associates, all of whom will qualify for equity in the company.”
In August of 2020, CMA also purchased Subaru of Winchester at 3019 Valley Ave.
CMA has long viewed its acquisitions as more of partnerships than purchases, Borches said then. Previous acquisitions have resulted in better incentive programs for staffs, which included ownership options.
Borches said during the acquisition of the Subaru dealership that she enjoys the Winchester community and is always looking for ways to give back.
“We really like to be in small-to-medium-sized markets because being involved in the community is part of our core values,” Borches said then. “Winchester is a perfect fit for that.”
As part of CMA, the Miller dealerships will now operate as CMA’s Honda of Winchester, CMA’s Hyundai of Winchester, CMA’s CDJR of Martinsburg, CMA’s Chevrolet of Martinsburg and CMA’s Toyota of Martinsburg.
Career opportunities can be found on the CMA website www.CMAcars.com.
