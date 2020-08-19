WINCHESTER — Carter Myers Automotive, based in central Virginia, has acquired Subaru of Winchester.
The dealership, located at 3019 Valley Ave., will continue operations as CMA’s Subaru of Winchester with dealership owner Burke O’Malley stepping into the company as vice president and executive manager. The dealership’s general manager, Bobby Williams, will continue in the same role.
Additionally, all of the management team and associates will remain.
Liza Borches, CMA’s president and CEO and the great-granddaughter of the company’s founder, said she has known Burke O’Malley for “quite a few years” through the Virginia Auto Dealers Association. The pair began discussing the future of the dealership about a year ago.
“We put together, I think, a very unique way for the dealership to transition to CMA with both Burke and Bobby as the leaders of the store to stay here and stay involved,” Borches said Tuesday between orientation meetings with the staff at the Winchester dealership. “Unlike a normal acquisition, I think this is more of a partnership transition.”
Borches said the acquisition gives staff more benefits and ownership options while giving the store a better breadth of inventory and access to both new and used vehicles across the state.
The company is not only family-owned but also employee-owned — 26% of the company is owned by employees through an employee stock ownership plan.
The deal gives CMA three Subaru dealerships in Virginia. The other two are in Staunton and Richmond. CMA owns 17 dealerships throughout the state, including one in Woodstock, five in Staunton and three in Charlottesville.
Williams, who has worked with O’Malley for 26 years and helped oversee the transition from what was formerly a Saturn dealership into a Subaru dealership in 2009, said the latest transition has been “seamless.”
“That’s easy to say but hard to accomplish,” Williams said. “CMA is exactly the same type of organization that we’ve always strived to be. We were a standalone, single-point dealership and now we’re part of a bigger group with the same culture.”
The dealership, Williams noted, has been very involved with the community through the SPCA as well as through the adoption of a local school.
CMA plans to continue that tradition.
“We really like to be in small-to-medium-sized markets because being involved in the community is part of our core values,” Borches said. “Winchester is a perfect fit for that.”
Williams said he was especially excited about the opportunities that being a part of CMA provides for current and future employees.
“I have a lot of associates here that are younger and now they have more opportunities for long careers for them,” he said. “This is a 90-plus-year company. Those are opportunities we may not have been able to provide for them.”
He said he was happy to learn that all the staff would be retained, adding that he feels a lot of places have a “clean-house mentality” when acquisitions take place.
Both Borches and Williams said the community can expect to see more inventory become available at the dealership soon thanks to the acquisition.
