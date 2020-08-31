Cartoon: And justice for all?

Thank you for reading!
(6) comments
The "all life is sacred" faux pro lifers are out, chastising the victim, no questions about why 7 shots had to be fired. Some of you made jokes about the 17 year old vigilante murdering people, and walking scott free down the street, his white privilege on full display. "All life is sacred, yet again". And Breonna Taylor sleeping in her bed. Another "sacred life". Hysterically disgusting.
The 17 year old was being attacked by a violent mob of Biden supporters.
What's the common denominator in 99% of these shootings? Criminal charges, failure to comply with police orders and resisting arrest. I guess the only thing left to do is when police arrive on scene and the suspect is black, they just get back in their police vehicles and leave. Will that make them happy?
"If kindergartners can follow directions from teachers, then grown men can follow directions from police." Christian Blake, Herschel Walker's son.
correction - Christian Walker
No sympathy. Fighting with the police, resisting arrest, failure to comply with orders, and attempting to reach into his car for God knows what after being tazed as well. His own fault.
