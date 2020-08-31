Cartoon: And justice for all?

(6) comments

Spock Here
Spock Here

The "all life is sacred" faux pro lifers are out, chastising the victim, no questions about why 7 shots had to be fired. Some of you made jokes about the 17 year old vigilante murdering people, and walking scott free down the street, his white privilege on full display. "All life is sacred, yet again". And Breonna Taylor sleeping in her bed. Another "sacred life". Hysterically disgusting.

Report Add Reply
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac

The 17 year old was being attacked by a violent mob of Biden supporters.

Report Add Reply
Journey2goremtns1
Journey2goremtns1

What's the common denominator in 99% of these shootings? Criminal charges, failure to comply with police orders and resisting arrest. I guess the only thing left to do is when police arrive on scene and the suspect is black, they just get back in their police vehicles and leave. Will that make them happy?

Report Add Reply
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac

"If kindergartners can follow directions from teachers, then grown men can follow directions from police." Christian Blake, Herschel Walker's son.

Report Add Reply
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac

correction - Christian Walker

Report Add Reply
Conservative
Conservative

No sympathy. Fighting with the police, resisting arrest, failure to comply with orders, and attempting to reach into his car for God knows what after being tazed as well. His own fault.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.