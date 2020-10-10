Cartoon: Fear, paranoia, anger? You've got COVID.

(3) comments

Doc Samson
I'm just glad to know the 'Party of SCIENCE' is open to all evidence and willing to entertain diversity of thought! You know, just like the medieval Catholic Church...

https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/local-el-centro-doctor-speaks-on-behalf-of-hcq-cocktail/article_8a46289e-f83d-11ea-8071-63644541be60.html

Spock Here
I would say our very own Generalissimo cough-a-lung Covita has displayed many of these symptoms for years. Do we think the enablers are giving him a white uniform with fake medals and a riding crop to wear on his balcony Rapture event today?

Eredmon
What will you make up next? Fantasy land must be such fun!

