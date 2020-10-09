Cartoon: Fly wins debate

timsauto
Has to be a college educated mind control victim. What a idiot

Spock Here
Mr. Scollick, that was an interesting comment, but....??

Spock Here
Obviously, Obama planted a bug to spy on the campaign

Spock Here
Disturbing on so many levels. I hope those fly eggs are allowed to come to term....

Eredmon
I’m sure you would have commented if the apolitical fly, which to be fair, had an equal opportunity to follow Kamala into the Hall, would have nested on camera in her hair. But that’s right, to you it’s just another opportunity to degrade a good person. Kudos

Spock Here
Thanks, I try! I do doubt that even a fly would have wanted to land in communist monster hair, don't you? Oh, I forgot, you are high above us and never "degrade" anyone.

