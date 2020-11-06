Cartoon: Pollsters fail again

(2) comments

john brown
john brown

Pollsters depend on people being truthful, that is impossible for a tRumpster. He lies and his supporters lie.

Report Add Reply
Jim McCarthy
Jim McCarthy

Hey, Star, check the election results. You jumped the gun with this cartoon. Hope you are preparing an editorial to back up this image.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.