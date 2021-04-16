Cartoon

Catherine Giovannoni
We've been there 20 years at the cost of so many of our young people and countless dollars that could have gone for our schools, bridges, environment. It's time to bring our brave troops home. Another 20 years and more lives and dollars aren't going to change things.

Curly 2
Think about what happened when the troops were pulled out of Vietnam!! Mass murder by the communist! Same things gonna happen when a complete pullout from Afghanistan!!

