Cartoon

(5) comments

Spock Here
Spock Here

Looks like the democratic ag of NY should be congratulated for exposing his alleged cover up, and thank you to the brave women for speaking out. If true, he's done, as he should be. What a nasty stain on his effort during the awful mountain of covid in his state.

Report Add Reply
Doc Samson
Doc Samson

Spork's idol and role model? Not surprising... [lol]

Report Add Reply
Spock Here
Spock Here

How he dealt with the tsunami of covid in his state, and communicated daily about the challenges was certainly admirable at the time. His bungling of the nursing home issue is not nearly as damming as the attempted coverup, and this harrassment issue, and the corresponding bullying issue, if shown to be true, means it is resignation time. Certainly not presidential material. One can also note that democrats called him out, and he himself is calling for an investigation. That is how it's done. I don't think we'll be building a golden idol in red flip flops to wheel around town for him.

Report Add Reply
Conservative
Conservative

No excuses. None. You're grasping at straws Spock, because of his party affiliation. Cuomo deserves jail.

Report Add Reply
Spock Here
Spock Here

It has been apparent the past four years that liars, bullies, harrassers, mob bosses, and worse, are not put in jail, and in fact, have golden statues built in their likeness. So either they are are slapped in jail, or not. You guys lowered the bar, after all.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.