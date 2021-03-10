Cartoon

(2) comments

Spock Here
Spock Here

One note of reality is that one can still purchase out of print books (which is not the same as "banned"). I believe you simply contact the publisher and they can do a special printing via the xerox machine. Used to anyway. No need to find a middleman off the street. I'm sure the company that placed the books on their out of print list can help.

Report Add Reply
Conservative
Conservative

It's ridiculous that this is even an issue.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.