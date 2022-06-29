Latest AP News
- Keith Pekau wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 6th Congressional District.
- Chris Dargis wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District.
- Tommy Hanson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 5th Congressional District.
- Hong Kong in limbo 25 years after British handover to China
- Danny Davis wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 7th Congressional District.
- Hindu man's slaying stokes tensions in Indian city
- Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened
- Jonathan Jackson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 1st Congressional District.
- Republican Avery Frix advances to primary runoff election in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District.
- Takeaways from first primaries since Roe v. Wade overturned
- Drug killings leave agony, savage facet to Duterte's legacy
- Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
Monday, June 27, 2022
- Star staff report
HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing eutylone, a synthetic substance similar to amphetamine that many dealers falsely sell as the psychoactive drug MDMA.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — A Maryland man has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Frederick County that missed its target and instead hit a nearby townhouse.
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Saturday, June 25, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
- Star staff report
Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Star Staff Report
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
WINCHESTER — A South Carolina man who operates a private zoo and trains exotic animals for the movies will have to pay $100,000 if he wants to stay out of jail pending his trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
