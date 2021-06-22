Cartoon

Catherine Giovannoni
Global climate change is real. It's been said that the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago and the second best time to plant a tree is today. The same is true of dealing with global climate change. It would have been better if we'd taken this seriously twenty years ago, but we didn't. The second best time to deal with this is today.

