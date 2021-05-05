Cartoon

(4) comments

john brown
john brown

Just call it "trickle up" and the tRump cultists will confusingly get on board

Report Add Reply
Old Western Man
Old Western Man

Nailed it.

Report Add Reply
Old Western Man
Old Western Man

“We are spending more than we have ever spent before and it does not work. . . . I say after eight years of this Administration we have just as much unemployment as when we started. . . . And an enormous debt to boot!” - Henry Morgenthau 1939

Report Add Reply
Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

We seem to find all the money we need for foreign wars and tax cuts for billionaires. President Biden gave a speech just the other day explaining how he'll fund his plan to improve our infrastructure, employ thousands of Americans, and position America to compete with China and other countries. The stock market liked it and a majority of Americans support it. Maybe the Star should read it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.