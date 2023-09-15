WINCHESTER — What could be better than an evening with friends, an open bar, a delicious dinner and a decent chance of winning $1,500, all while helping a good cause?
Seniors First (formerly the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging) will hold a Cash Bash from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Winchester Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St.
Tina Landis, development director for the nonprofit Seniors First, said her organization supports the "independence, dignity, health and well-being of seniors in the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, and the city of Winchester" by allowing them to live on their own as long as possible. It does so by delivering meals to their homes, offering rides to medical appointments, helping with housework and personal care, operating senior centers and more.
The Cash Bash has been a major fundraiser for Seniors First and its various programs since 2019, Landis said, but the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with plans of making it an annual event. After two years away, it was able to return last year.
Tickets are $40 per person, she said, "and that ticket will entitle you to food, drinks and a chance to win $1,500."
Dinner dishes — pulled pork, chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, rolls and cake — are being donated by Schenck Foods in Winchester and will be prepared and served by the Women of the Moose, Landis said.
There will also be an open bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the evening.
Even though drinks are included in the $40 ticket price, you still might want to bring some extra money for additional opportunities to win cash.
"We'll have pull tabs where you can win up to $300 throughout the night, we'll have a cheer basket, we're going to do a 50/50 drawing and, what else — oh, bacon. Everybody loves bacon," Landis said.
To be specific, she's referring to two 10-pound boxes of bacon that will be offered as raffle prizes at the Cash Bash.
"They love that!" Landis said of the delicious yet unusual prize. "We only did one [box of bacon] last year, so this year they want to make sure there's two of them to raffle off. It's fun."
Landis is hoping for a large turnout on Sept. 30 so the Front Royal-based Seniors First can continue offering services to seasoned residents of the Shenandoah Valley.
"We need it for our seniors," she said. "Let's keep them happy at home as long as we can."
To purchase tickets for the Sept. 30 Cash Bash, call 540-551-5660 or visit the Seniors First website at seniorsfirst.info.
