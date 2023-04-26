These are the cash contributions of $500 and more for the candidates for state Senate District 1 as of March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Lance Allen (R)

$10,000 Adams, John Mathew

$2,500 Golden Rule Builders

$2,500 Smith, Gerald F Jr

$500 Calhoun, John

$500 Castellano, Michael J

$500 Hugo, Tim

$500 Maher, Christopher Jr

$500 Smith, Matthew I

James Bergida (R)

$5,500 Bergida, Joseph D

$3,000 Bergida, Joseph

$3,000 Bergida Enterprises

$1,600 Best, Daniel

$1,081 Prohaska, James

$1,000 Bergida, Theresa A

$1,000 Lehew, Jeffrey L

$1,000 Lintz, Sharon C

$1,000 Roofsimple Inc

$1,000 von Gontard, Adalbert III

$500 Bergida, John

$500 Brady, Barbara A

$500 Green, Thomas M W

$500 Lloyd, Edward Scott

$500 Madan, Rafael

Blaine Dunn (R)

N/A

Timmy French (R)

$10,000 Logan, Marian F

$5,000 4F&L Land Holdings LLC

$5,000 Dalke, Catherine

$5,000 Holtzman, William B

$5,000 Long Creek Farm Inc

$5,000 Roulston, Karl

$4,000 Truban, Thomas S

$3,000 Pence, Devon F

$2,500 Bushong, Jason A

$2,500 French, Timmy

$2,500 French, Jessica

$2,500 Gochenour, Guy M

$2,500 Long, Adam F

$2,500 Long, Taylor F

$2,500 Pence, Justin L

$2,500 Wightman Grain and Cattle

$2,500 WJZP Managment LLC

$2,500 Zirkle, William Wade

$2,000 Barbour, Amy F

$2,000 Kibler Farms LLC

$1,500 Streett Trucking LLC

$1,500 Watt, Kimberly K

$1,200 For Ventures LLC

$1,134 Fishback, Randall L

$1,100 Dalke, Eric T

$1,041 French, Francis

$1,041 Schechtel, Hannah

$1,000 Bushong, Aaron L

$1,000 Crider Enterprises Inc

$1,000 Eckersley, Jeffrey J

$1,000 French, Stephen T

$1,000 French, Joyce

$1,000 French, Charles E

$1,000 Grabill, William

$1,000 Long, Carolyn F

$1,000 Markleys Auto Service Inc

$1,000* Massanutten View Farm LLC

$1,000 Pence, Jo Ann W

$1,000 Price, Alfred

$1,000 Stephens, Keith

$1,000 Stickley, Scott D

$500 Black, Kathleen A

$500 Claytor, Robert

$500 Eshelman, Vernelle W

$500 Franklin, Gretchen

$500 French, Martin S

$500 Hockman, William C

$500 Hutton, David M

$500 Lees Auto Repair

$500 McMullen, April L

$500 Miller, Brent W

$500 Ortts Electric Inc

$500 Pirtle, James W

$500 Price, Christina

$500 Schechtel, Shelley F

$500 Schechtel, L Peter III

$500 Walsh, J Daniel

Dave LaRock (R)

$5,000 Hunter, Kenneth

$5,000 Martin, David A

$2,500 Cavicchi, Paul J

$2,500 Farris, Michael P

$2,500 Parker, William

$2,500 Stanos, Timothy

$1,500 Gribbin, David J IV

$1,000 Ager, Suzanne

$500 Battle, Laura

$500 Black for Senate - Dick

$500 Brown, Owen

$500 Brown, G Ronald

$500 Hamberger, Scott

$500 Higgins, Geary

$500 Hilinski, Richard

$500 LaRock, MaryBeth

$500 Wright, Kenneth G

John Massoud (R)

$100,000 Massoud, Louise H

$49,000 Massoud, Farouq

$10,362 M & R Taxi Co

$6,500 Broad Street Property

$3,050 Massoud, John

$2,000 Hammack, William Lee

$1,000 Burton, Brown D

$1,000 Gilbert, Randall R

$1,000 Law Offices of Wayne F Cyron

$1,000 Miracle, Glen

$1,000 Nave, Charlie

$760 Gates, Sandra

$760 Thatcher, Seth Timothy

$521 Shruntz, Marsha

$506 Sullivan, Patrick M

$500 Adams, Kenneth H

$500 McElroy, Ferechta

$500 Poe, Glen

$500 Rahim, Wahidollah

$500 Wilkins, Vance Jr.

$500 Wright, Douglas D

Brandon Monk (R)

$13,492 Monk, Brandon H

$2,500 Hewitt, Jodie

$1,000 Barron, Christopher R

$1,000 Black, Daniel

$1,000 Monk, W Hardy

$1,000 Perry, W Clayton

$1,000 Pine Knoll Construction Co Inc

$1,000 Roller, Carolyn

$1,000 Smith, Andrew W

$1,000 Theologis, Theo

$1,000 Walsh, George

$800 Hewitt, Danita

$521 Rudder, Tammie

$521 Scheulen, Dixie

$500 Ames, David J

$500 Car Credit Nation Inc

$500 Graham, Jonathan J

$500 Lockridge, Heather

$500 Maher, David

$500 McLaughlin, Eric J

Brad Pollack (R)

Although Pollack has registered as a candidate, he has yet to announce he is running. He has no cash contributions of $500 and above.

Emily Scott (D)

None.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.