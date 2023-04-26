These are the cash contributions of $500 and more for the candidates for state Senate District 1 as of March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Lance Allen (R)
$10,000 Adams, John Mathew
$2,500 Golden Rule Builders
$2,500 Smith, Gerald F Jr
$500 Calhoun, John
$500 Castellano, Michael J
$500 Hugo, Tim
$500 Maher, Christopher Jr
$500 Smith, Matthew I
James Bergida (R)
$5,500 Bergida, Joseph D
$3,000 Bergida, Joseph
$3,000 Bergida Enterprises
$1,600 Best, Daniel
$1,081 Prohaska, James
$1,000 Bergida, Theresa A
$1,000 Lehew, Jeffrey L
$1,000 Lintz, Sharon C
$1,000 Roofsimple Inc
$1,000 von Gontard, Adalbert III
$500 Bergida, John
$500 Brady, Barbara A
$500 Green, Thomas M W
$500 Lloyd, Edward Scott
$500 Madan, Rafael
Blaine Dunn (R)
N/A
Timmy French (R)
$10,000 Logan, Marian F
$5,000 4F&L Land Holdings LLC
$5,000 Dalke, Catherine
$5,000 Holtzman, William B
$5,000 Long Creek Farm Inc
$5,000 Roulston, Karl
$4,000 Truban, Thomas S
$3,000 Pence, Devon F
$2,500 Bushong, Jason A
$2,500 French, Timmy
$2,500 French, Jessica
$2,500 Gochenour, Guy M
$2,500 Long, Adam F
$2,500 Long, Taylor F
$2,500 Pence, Justin L
$2,500 Wightman Grain and Cattle
$2,500 WJZP Managment LLC
$2,500 Zirkle, William Wade
$2,000 Barbour, Amy F
$2,000 Kibler Farms LLC
$1,500 Streett Trucking LLC
$1,500 Watt, Kimberly K
$1,200 For Ventures LLC
$1,134 Fishback, Randall L
$1,100 Dalke, Eric T
$1,041 French, Francis
$1,041 Schechtel, Hannah
$1,000 Bushong, Aaron L
$1,000 Crider Enterprises Inc
$1,000 Eckersley, Jeffrey J
$1,000 French, Stephen T
$1,000 French, Joyce
$1,000 French, Charles E
$1,000 Grabill, William
$1,000 Long, Carolyn F
$1,000 Markleys Auto Service Inc
$1,000* Massanutten View Farm LLC
$1,000 Pence, Jo Ann W
$1,000 Price, Alfred
$1,000 Stephens, Keith
$1,000 Stickley, Scott D
$500 Black, Kathleen A
$500 Claytor, Robert
$500 Eshelman, Vernelle W
$500 Franklin, Gretchen
$500 French, Martin S
$500 Hockman, William C
$500 Hutton, David M
$500 Lees Auto Repair
$500 McMullen, April L
$500 Miller, Brent W
$500 Ortts Electric Inc
$500 Pirtle, James W
$500 Price, Christina
$500 Schechtel, Shelley F
$500 Schechtel, L Peter III
$500 Walsh, J Daniel
Dave LaRock (R)
$5,000 Hunter, Kenneth
$5,000 Martin, David A
$2,500 Cavicchi, Paul J
$2,500 Farris, Michael P
$2,500 Parker, William
$2,500 Stanos, Timothy
$1,500 Gribbin, David J IV
$1,000 Ager, Suzanne
$500 Battle, Laura
$500 Black for Senate - Dick
$500 Brown, Owen
$500 Brown, G Ronald
$500 Hamberger, Scott
$500 Higgins, Geary
$500 Hilinski, Richard
$500 LaRock, MaryBeth
$500 Wright, Kenneth G
John Massoud (R)
$100,000 Massoud, Louise H
$49,000 Massoud, Farouq
$10,362 M & R Taxi Co
$6,500 Broad Street Property
$3,050 Massoud, John
$2,000 Hammack, William Lee
$1,000 Burton, Brown D
$1,000 Gilbert, Randall R
$1,000 Law Offices of Wayne F Cyron
$1,000 Miracle, Glen
$1,000 Nave, Charlie
$760 Gates, Sandra
$760 Thatcher, Seth Timothy
$521 Shruntz, Marsha
$506 Sullivan, Patrick M
$500 Adams, Kenneth H
$500 McElroy, Ferechta
$500 Poe, Glen
$500 Rahim, Wahidollah
$500 Wilkins, Vance Jr.
$500 Wright, Douglas D
Brandon Monk (R)
$13,492 Monk, Brandon H
$2,500 Hewitt, Jodie
$1,000 Barron, Christopher R
$1,000 Black, Daniel
$1,000 Monk, W Hardy
$1,000 Perry, W Clayton
$1,000 Pine Knoll Construction Co Inc
$1,000 Roller, Carolyn
$1,000 Smith, Andrew W
$1,000 Theologis, Theo
$1,000 Walsh, George
$800 Hewitt, Danita
$521 Rudder, Tammie
$521 Scheulen, Dixie
$500 Ames, David J
$500 Car Credit Nation Inc
$500 Graham, Jonathan J
$500 Lockridge, Heather
$500 Maher, David
$500 McLaughlin, Eric J
Brad Pollack (R)
Although Pollack has registered as a candidate, he has yet to announce he is running. He has no cash contributions of $500 and above.
Emily Scott (D)
None.
