Casting a Line

Local News
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — In a classic case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire," a Salem, Virginia, man who recently completed one jail sentence now faces another for allegedly assaulting correctional officers.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man accused of severely assaulting a female acquaintance on Oct. 16 has decided to represent himself in court after claiming he and the alleged victim have mended their relationship.
- Star staff report
-
- 3
Preservation of Historic Winchester (PHW) highlighted nine projects for preserving historic structures and adapting them to new uses at the organization’s 58th Annual Meeting on June 26.
Monday, July 04, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 4
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said turnout and enthusiasm was “through the roof” for the town’s Fourth of July parade, which took place Monday afternoon.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 10
WINCHESTER — Local Democratic and Republican leaders expect the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to significantly impact the 2022 midterm elections, with both abortion rights activists and opponents mobilized on the issue.
Sunday, July 03, 2022
- Staff report
-
- 0
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 66 in Warren County, according to a state police news release.
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Friday, July 01, 2022
- By Josette Keelor The Winchester Star
-
- 4
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 6 years are available now in the northern Shenandoah Valley, and local health-care providers are beginning to offer appointment times and schedule vaccination clinics.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — All local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, a commemoration of the July 4, 1776, adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
