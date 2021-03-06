Look out below!
With efforts to reduce vehicle pollution increasing, the price of precious metals in catalytic converters — such as palladium and rhodium — has skyrocketed. That’s created a corresponding national wave of thefts with ripples felt locally.
In a typical year, a handful of converter thefts are reported to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, office spokesman. But since the year began through the end of February, there have been seven thefts reported with 19 converters stolen. During the same time period, seven thefts involving 16 stolen converters have been reported to Winchester police.
A Sheriff’s Office/Winchester Police Department news release on Thursday said thefts in the county have been “widely scattered” with thieves targeting businesses where there are multiple vehicles. The Winchester thefts have occurred south of Jubal Early Drive within a two-mile radius.
Overproduction of platinum globally after the Great Recession of 2008-09 created a glut and prices dropped, but mining is now down in South Africa, according to The Washington Post. South Africa produces about 80% of the platinum that rhodium comes from. Global platinum mining dropped 8.6% last year compared to 2019, according to the U.S. Geological Service. Palladium production decreased 7.4%.
With supply no longer meeting rising demand, prices for palladium and rhodium, a byproduct of platinum, exploded. An ounce of palladium costs about $2,300 Friday, according to moneymetals.com. It was about $500 in 2016, a 360% hike. An ounce of rhodium costs nearly $29,000, compared to $640 in 2016, up about 4,400%.
Soaring prices have made precious metals a gold mine for crooks. “It seems like someone, or a group of people have said, ‘This is a way for us to make easy money right now,’” Gosnell said.
Berryville Police Chief W. Neal White and Clarke County Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption said there haven’t been any reported thefts in their communities. But it’s a different story in other parts of the state and nation. The National Insurance Crime Bureau said there were at least 25,000 thefts nationally between 2008-15 with annual thefts increasing 23%. But thefts ballooned last year.
In St. Louis, thefts increased from 50 to 420, according to The New York Times. In Wichita, Kansas, the increase was from 191 to 547. Smaller communities in Virginia have also been hit including Campbell County where a suspect arrested in July is believed to have stolen dozens of converters. Loudoun County has also experienced a rise in thefts.
Car pollution is a major cause of asthma and cancer, and converters have been required in most American vehicles since 1975. The palladium, platinum or rhodium inside the converters absorbs the carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides produced by engines and converts them into less harmful gases before they are emitted through the tailpipe.
Converters prices range from $100 to $700 at the AutoZone on Valley Avenue in Winchester. Installation including a converter can cost roughly $1,500 to $3,500, according to Jason McDevitt, Apple Valley Hyundai fixed operations manager. He noted vehicles have at least two converters and those with V-8 engines have four. Converters can’t be welded to engines, so McDevitt recommended installing audible car alarms with sensors triggered by movement to discourage thefts.
“That’s going to be the best deterrent,” he said. “Because there’s no way you can reasonably secure a converter to the vehicle.”
For vehicle owners without garages, Gosnell recommended parking in well-lit areas and close to homes if possible. He noted thieves have to get under vehicles and use saws or wrenches — depending on whether the converters are bolted or welded in — to remove converters. Removal is loud. “If the vehicle is close enough to the house and in a well-lit area, they would probably leave it alone because of they don’t want to be seen and definitely not heard,” Gosnell said.
Anyone with information about about possible catalytic converter thefts should call Investigator J. Bowman with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-504-6527 or Detective Thurman with the Winchester Police Department at 540-545-4704.
