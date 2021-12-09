WINCHESTER — Catalytic converter thefts on two cars in their fleet have made it harder for NW Works to transport clients.
The nonprofit organization, which helps about 100 developmentally and intellectually disabled people find work annually, is seeking donations to buy new vehicles. NW Works — which has an approximately $5.8 million annual budget and a staff of about 70 — has 13 vehicles in its fleet, according to spokeswoman Ellie Williams Tahmaseb. They include four 12-passenger vans, three minivans as well as several sedans, SUVs and crossover vehicles.
Tahmaseb said parking lot surveillance video shows a man stealing a catalytic converter from a 2008 Honda CRV and a 2014 Kia Sedonia at 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 26. The theft was discovered and reported to police on Dec. 1.
Besides driving clients to work, the vehicles are used to take them to appointments and community engagements that are designed to build clients' social skills. Each week, about 20 clients are driven to appointments, jobs, social engagements or for volunteering. Volunteer work includes helping out at the Winchester Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Rides are continuing, but Williams Tahmaseb said being down two vehicles makes transportation more complicated.
"It's definitely been a hardship," she said. "If all the cars are used for work, then the cars that are supposed to be used for social outings can't be used so they have to cancel them."
Williams said a previous converter theft occurred late last year. The larcenies are part of a national spree involving converters, which reduce air pollution. Thieves can saw off the converters, which are located near vehicle tailpipes, within a few minutes.
The thefts are due to skyrocketing prices for the palladium, platinum and rhodium used to make converters. An ounce of rhodium cost $11,500 on Wednesday, according to moneymetals.com. It cost about $2,300 an ounce in 2019.
From July 1 of last year through June 30 of this year, nationwide thefts increased 293%, according to State Farm insurance, which calculated the number based on theft insurance claims. There were 18,000 claims filed, compared to 4,500 in the previous 12-month period in 2019-20. State Farm reported paying $33.7 million in claims compared to nearly $9 million in 2019-20.
Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that converter thefts used to be rare in Winchester, but 41 have been reported this year through Tuesday. Vehicles parked over a period of days are often targeted. Behan recommends that people purchase vehicle alarms and park their vehicles in garages or well-lighted areas when possible. She said police regularly check with recycling and scrap yards regarding people trying to sell converters.
Anyone seeking to provide ride assistance to NW works can contact Williams Tahmaseb at 540-313-9446 or ewilliams@nwworks.com.
