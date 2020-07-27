In April, Ogden Newspapers reached out to numerous businesses and organizations around the country to hear how they were coping with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some expressed concern if their business could survive, while others were frustrated with their inability to receive federal coronavirus aid.
As we approach the fourth month of the outbreak, we checked in with some of them to see how they are faring.
Here are updates from a nonprofit organization and a business in the region:
SPCA (Winchester, Virginia)
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties has endured enormous changes since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most notably cutting its staff from 25 to 12. Recently, however, the staff has returned to full staffing, to the delight of the shelter’s Executive Director, Lavenda Denney.
She said when the changes first started coming, she knew it would get worse, but after being closed for eight weeks, the shelter has opened again with new hours.
“We are open during the week when we’re not quite as busy and on the weekends by appointment only, because we get so much foot traffic,” Denney said. “With our facility, there’s no way to control spacing. In the beginning, we strongly encouraged masks, but now it’s mandatory.”
Denney said she has used the time during the pandemic to write grants.
“We did get very fortunate in the first round of loans that helped with all the COVID-related expenses and overhead and payroll,” she said. “We had a stay-at-home fundraiser which did really well for us. We spent some time and regrouped, and a lot of grants popped up, so I’ve spent a lot of time writing grants.”
She said all events the SPCA had planned are canceled for now, but the shelter has reopened with a new program.
“We fast-tracked a pet retention program, Pets for Life, that we had planned to launch next year,” she said. “We’ve started financially helping people keep their pets instead of having to surrender them. Because of people losing their jobs in the community, it had to become a priority.”
In the first 10 weeks of Pets for Life, 69 families have been helped, representing 249 pets that had a financial need. Over 2,000 pounds of dog and cat food were provided, and the shelter helped provide more than $25,000 of emergency veterinary care. The shelter also distributed 150 gift cards for pet needs to those in the program.
“It’s helped us keep animals out of the shelter during the crisis, which is really priceless,” Denney said. “It’s the best thing we can do. Nobody wants to have to give up their pets because of financial need.”
She said the SPCA was unsure how the community would react to such a program, but the support has been fantastic.
“You’ve had people send in donations for the program, wanting to help people keep their pets,” she said. “It says something about our community and our values. I’m just really happy.”
Another new thing the SPCA has experienced throughout the pandemic is the creation of a new position — a community services coordinator, which is currently held by Stacy Leach.
“It’s something we’ve had in the works for the while, but we had to streamline it a little bit because of people in the community in need of assistance,” Leach said. “I meet with people who come in and need assistance and see how we’re able to help them and their pets, whether they need pet food or care that they can’t afford, and we get them that help.”
She said coordinating Pets for Life has been “very busy” — in fact, busier than what they imagined it would be.
“It’s been very successful,” Leach said. “It’s very rewarding to help the people in our community that are in need.”
Elopers (Charles Town, West Virginia)
Jennifer and Major Clark were worried about their small business in April, when states were shutting down.
The Charles Town, West Virginia, couple run the company Elopers, which provides elopement and wedding services to couples in their state as well as Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything in peak wedding season, including the courts, making it impossible for couples to even get a marriage license.
In the last four months, however, the couple has been able to “make things work.” As couples have had to cancel large wedding plans, the Clarks started marketing smaller-scale wedding services.
“We’re doing a lot of things outside in parks with just the bride and groom,” Jennifer Clark said. “Of course, we’re having to wear masks, but we’re making it work.”
She said that while some couples are waiting on the big wedding ceremony for next year, they’re still coming to their company for a legal ceremony this year.
“We’re having a lot of success with that,” Jennifer said.
