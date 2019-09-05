WINCHESTER — After months of gathering input on what people want from the city where they live and work, officials have started the process of integrating those opinions into the latest update of Winchester's Comprehensive Plan.
From May through August, Winchester Planning and Zoning Department staff solicited feedback from city residents and workers through an online survey and four public input sessions. The goal was to determine the public's priorities and ensure they factor into the Comprehensive Plan, which outlines Winchester’s development, infrastructure and residential goals and is revised every few years to address current trends and desires.
"The city needs to move forward," Winchester Planning Commission Chairman Mark Lohr said at the panel's Tuesday work session. "We just need to know how."
However, finding consensus among the more than 700 people who participated in the survey and input sessions has been challenging.
"It's kind of hard to zoom in on what the residents want," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the commission.
Distilling the opinions into specific categories has helped, especially with deciphering the areas of biggest need. For example, Youmans said the most-requested infrastructure projects fall into the transportation category — specifically, traffic-flow improvements and sidewalk construction and repairs.
Other prominent needs shared by citizens are stormwater drainage improvements, attracting more grocery stores, enhancing recreation opportunities in Jim Barnett Park and elsewhere, and beautifying entrance corridors into the city.
The section of the city that drew the highest number of public comments — and not in a good way — was the Berryville Avenue entrance corridor.
"I think the takeaway on Berryville Avenue is that people don't find it very attractive," Youmans said.
On the other hand, most people said they were happy with the current Amherst Street and Cedar Creek Grade entrance corridors. For example, 61 of the 76 people who registered opinions on Amherst Street said it's fine just the way it is.
One thing that was abundantly clear following the survey and input sessions was that the majority of participants love Winchester's character, history and traditions. Some of the most frequently cited attributes included the city's small-town feel, the friendliness of its residents and the atmosphere of Old Town.
"The next level is to pull general themes from this," Lohr said of the collected public comments.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission began the process of reviewing the Comprehensive Plan page by page and offering suggestions to incorporate the public's most prevalent sentiments — for example, opportunities for higher salaries, more affordable housing, working more closely with businesses and stemming the high rate of opioid abuse.
Youmans said the editing process will continue for the next few months, then a public hearing on the suggested changes will be held in October or November. That will be followed by additional revisions and public hearings before City Council votes on whether to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan in April.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Commissioner Katt Eaton arrived late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.