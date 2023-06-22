BERRYVILLE — Cathy Seal, director of curriculum and instruction for the Clarke County Public Schools, has been promoted to assistant superintendent effective July 1.
Seal will succeed current Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett, who recently was promoted to acting superintendent as of the same date. Catlett will succeed Superintendent Chuck Bishop, who is retiring from Virginia's education system.
Assistant superintendent is the No. 2 administrative position within the school division. Seal, who has been with CCPS since 2014, said she is "humbled and honored" to get the job.
"I look forward to working with Mr. Catlett to accentuate the division’s strengths, address areas of growth and sustain relationships with all stakeholders of our division and community,” she said.
Seal has been an educator since 1996, when she was hired as a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Stanley Elementary School in Page County.
As she moved up the career ladder across the state, she assumed more and more responsibilities.
In 2000, Seal was hired by the Rockingham County Public Schools to be assistant principal at Massanutten Technical Center. Two years later, she went to work for the Harrisonburg City Public Schools as supervisor of administrative services and operations.
She then was hired as the first director of the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, which serves students in multiple local school divisions. She later became career and technical education (CTE) coordinator for the Page County Public Schools, for which she served a dual role as principal of the Page County Technical Center.
Immediately prior to coming to Clarke County, though, Seal was CTE coordinator for the Hanover County Public Schools.
Working for CCPS, Seal has overseen planning, implementation, development, review and evaluation of the division’s curriculum and education programs for prekindergarten through 12th grade. She also has managed federal grants and monitored the progress of programs for which grants were received.
She has served on various advisory committees within the division. In addition, she has participated in projects with partner organizations including Laurel Ridge Community College, Valley Health, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Blue Ridge Environmental Governor’s School, Mountain Vista Governor’s School and Shenandoah Valley Computer Science Regional Partnership.
"Throughout her tenure in Clarke, she has consistently displayed exceptional leadership, vision and an unwavering commitment to the success of our students," Catlett said.
With her "tremendous work ethic," he said, Seal is "committed to the children she serves. Her decision-making is centered around always doing what’s best for kids."
Among the assistant superintendent's responsibilities is recruiting and hiring teachers and other school employees, as well as making sure they have ongoing training they need to do their jobs effectively, Catlett noted.
Through her experiences in current and previous jobs, he said, Seal is "uniquely positioned to understand the importance and challenges of securing and retaining the best possible faculty and staff to work with Clarke County Public Schools students."
Seal has a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University, a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Shenandoah University and a doctorate from the University of Virginia.
As director of curriculum and instruction, Seal receives an annual salary of $147,000. That will increase to $152,000 when she becomes assistant superintendent, Catlett said.
Applicants for the position from both inside and outside CCPS were considered, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.