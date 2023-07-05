BERRYVILLE — Rick Catlett gets straight to the point in discussing his new job, the pinnacle of his career as an educator.
"It's my honor and privilege to begin my 35th year with the Clarke County Public Schools as your next superintendent," Catlett said during an interview.
Catlett has been assistant superintendent for the past 13 years. The School Board recently promoted him to succeed Chuck Bishop, who retired from Virginia's K-12 education system last week after nine years as CCPS' chief.
Superintendent is a job for which Catlett aspired but never applied.
Soon after Bishop submitted his resignation, though, "the board approached me to see if I'd be interested," he said.
"After receiving unanimous support" from board members, Catlett said, "I accepted this challenge with confidence."
Catlett believes all of his career experiences have helped him gain the leadership skills necessary to oversee the county's four schools.
His first job was as a sixth-grade math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville.
"The best job I ever had," Catlett recalled.
"It's rewarding and fulfilling when you see kids learn something new and have fun doing it," he said.
At Johnson-Williams, he took on additional duties as math department chairman, a coach and later athletic director. Then opportunities arose for him to enter school division administration. He pursued them, thinking it would enable him to help students more.
His first administrative post was as an assistant principal at Clarke County High School. He accepted it, he recalled, knowing he'd be able to further help students he already knew and had taught.
But he doesn't look back on the job fondly, he admitted. One of his main responsibilities was disciplining students. As someone who loves young people, imposing discipline wasn't something he relished, although he recognizes that it's sometimes necessary in guiding students to make the right choices in life.
"I don't think there is such a thing as bad kids," he said, "but we do on occasion have kids who make bad choices."
After two years at the high school, Catlett returned to Johnson-Williams and spent seven years as its principal. He's since worked at the central office for almost two decades.
He's had opportunities to go to work in other school divisions over the years. But the Woodstock native and his wife, Susan, a retired CCPS administrator, chose to stay in Clarke County.
"It's become my home," he said.
Catlett participated in a state program for aspiring superintendents in 2013. He's learned from his five previous bosses, too.
"Every superintendent I've worked for has been instrumental in making me a leader," he said, and providing him opportunities for advancement within the school division.
Catlett considers himself a caring, trustworthy, "fiercely loyal" person, as well as someone committed to telling the truth and doing what's right for everyone in his life and all those he influences through his work.
"I'm extremely conscientious," he said, "perhaps to a fault."
"I realize that every day, we (as educators) make hundreds, or even thousands, of decisions that impact kids and their families," he elaborated. "I take that responsibility very seriously."
But "with me, what you see is what you get," said Catlett. "I'm never going to pretend to be what I'm not."
"I'm a collaborative leader," he emphasized. "I look forward to working closely with all members of our schools community to continue building on the momentum we've created to provide exceptional learning experiences and opportunities for students."
Bishop said Catlett worked alongside him "on nearly everything I've done" while overseeing the county's school division.
"He's well-respected" by teachers and other administrators, said the departing superintendent. "He knows this community, he's part of the fabric of this school division, and he's been part of the development of everything we have today."
Catlett pledged that under his leadership, "we will continue to provide a safe, orderly, nurturing and supportive learning environment where every child, in every classroom, has the opportunity to succeed each and every day."
Recruiting highly-qualified teachers will remain crucial, he said.
"We are crystal clear on what our expectations are," said Catlett.
"A teacher who's not passionate about education ... won't last long in the Clarke County Public Schools," Catlett said.
An immediate goal will be getting students to take school attendance more seriously. Incentives will be created to encourage them to show up for classes daily.
"Nearly every school has seen a drop in (regular) attendance coming out of COVID," Catlett said. He didn't have CCPS statistics immediately available during the interview.
In a recent Virginia Association of School Superintendents survey, approximately 27% of school divisions reported having chronic absenteeism rates higher than 25% during the 2021-22 academic year. In comparison, less than 5% of divisions reported having such a substantial rate prior to the pandemic.
"Poor attendance disrupts the flow of teaching and learning," which ultimately hurts student achievement, Catlett said.
He wants students to trust teachers and administrators.
"Our absolute first priority," said Catlett, "is to create an atmosphere in which teachers have trusting relationships with kids. Without that, teaching and learning doesn't take place."
Already, "our teachers and our staff are good at that," he said.
"We do a lot of things extremely well," yet doing better — and correcting what isn't being done well — are constant goals, he continued.
No other applicants, from either inside or outside CCPS, were considered to fill the superintendent vacancy.
Catlett's promotion was "a no-brainer, as far as I'm concerned," said Russell District School Board member Casey Kennedy.
"He has a robust understanding of what it takes to run this school division" and make students successful at learning, added Monica Singh-Smith, the board's chairwoman and Buckmarsh District representative.
In short, "he's our new rock star," she said.
