BERRYVILLE — School Board members didn't look far in hiring a new superintendent for the Clarke County Public Schools.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board promoted Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett in a unanimous vote. He will assume the top job within the school division on July 1.
The current superintendent, Chuck Bishop, is retiring after nine years on the job.
Catlett has spent his entire 34-year career in education in Clarke County. He initially was a sixth-grade math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School, then took on additional duties as math department chair, coach and athletic director there. He was assistant principal at Clarke County High School for two years before he returned to Johnson-Williams, where he was principal for seven years. He's worked in the school division's central office for 19 years, including the past 13 as assistant superintendent.
A Woodstock native, Catlett earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roanoke College and a master’s degree in education administration from George Mason University. He completed the Aspiring Superintendents Program sponsored by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, the Virginia Tech School of Education and the Virginia Tech Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement.
"Rick will bring a level of continuity and stability to the school division" as superintendent due to his longtime Clarke County connections and his "institutional knowledge" of the schools, said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
As an educator, "he recognizes that parents and community members have a vested interest" in students' education, said Singh-Smith, who represents the county's Buckmarsh District. And, she said, he's committed to ensuring that "our schools are safe and engaging for all of our students."
"I've always been impressed with your grasp of the details and knowledge of the background" of educational issues, Millwood District board member Jonathan Turkel told Catlett.
With that knowledge, as well as his commitment to Clarke County, "you are uniquely qualified ... to carry us forward," Turkel added.
Catlett comes from a family of educators. His wife, Susan Milleson Catlett, is a former Boyce Elementary School principal and Response to Intervention specialist who spent 32 years with the school division before retiring.
"I'm excited. I'm honored. I appreciate the opportunity" to become superintendent, Catlett told the board.
He commended Bishop for leading the division through the COVID-19 pandemic "with grace" amid uncertainty about what the future would bring.
Students got behind in their learning, and they're still trying to catch up, he pointed out.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us," Catlett continued, to get them where they should be academically.
But "I truly believe we're hyper-focused on our priorities ... teaching, learning and providing meaningful opportunities for kids at all (grade) levels," he said.
He emphasized that students are people, not products, and should be treated as human beings.
"I absolutely have no doubt you'll continue to put children first," said Katie Kerr-Hobert, the board's vice chairwoman and Berryville District member. "Your commitment (to them) is unwavering."
Catlett is currently earning an annual salary of $155,717 as assistant superintendent. He told The Winchester Star that his salary as superintendent isn't yet determined because contract negotiations are continuing.
The assistant superintendent's position will be advertised, he said.
