WINCHESTER — John and Nina Gately said they have seen the positive impacts CBD (cannabidiol) has had on their family, and they want to pass that on to others.
The Gatelys recently opened Your CBD Store Winchester at 3113 Valley Ave., Unit 104, in Creekside Station. Earlier this year they opened a Your CBD Store in Warrenton.
CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. Its potential therapeutic benefits include anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant.
John said he and his wife helped some acquaintances open a location in Gainesville and learned more about the products in the process. John's parents started to use some of them to help manage pain and other medical conditions, and the couple did, too.
When the Gatelys began to see positive results, they decided they wanted to open a shop of their own.
“That really sold us. We can’t stand behind something that we don't believe in,” John said. “So when we found that it worked, we thought we could really help other people.”
The shop in Winchester is one of about 700 Your CBD Store locations across the country. It will be managed by Holly Kimball.
The shops sells SunMed brand CBD tinctures, gummies, topical creams, water solubles, pet products, some beauty products, some vape products and more. It does not carry CBD isolate, Nina said.
There are full spectrum products, which has 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol - the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis), and broad spectrum products, which have zero THC. The products are made from hemp grown in Colorado and Oregon.
Nina explained that CDB products can help manage the endocannabinoid system, which deals with neurotransmitters and receptors in the brain.
THC in cannabis attaches to receptors in the brain and causes people to get high, but the shop's CDB products don't elicit that type of response because they have an extremely low THC percentage.
“I usually say it’s like drinking nonalcoholic beer,” Nina said. “We as humans produce our own cannabinoids, so plant-based cannabinoids from cannabis — or, in our case, hemp — help balance the endocannabinoid system.”
Nina said when new customers come in searching for a product to remedy a certain issue they’re having, the Gatelys first try to find the root of the problem and see what solutions are available and if CBD is even needed. She said they don’t make any sort of medical “claims” and can’t promise that a certain product will work for everyone. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing,” she said.
“We’re here to help people find the best solutions to their problems, because it can be overwhelming,” she said. “There’s so much on the market and on the internet and finding the right dosage and the right solution for their individual need is important. So, we provide a safe environment where we can educate and find the best solution for people.”
Some areas across the country have received pushback against CDB products, but the Gatelys said that’s not been the case in the Shenandoah Valley. Hemp-based CBD products are legal in Virginia.
John said Creekside Station owner Joe Graber was receptive to having their store in the shopping plaza, which features other health and wellness shops.
“He really listened to what we’re about. I think the initial reaction is, ‘Oh, are you a vape shop or what?’ We told him we’re really about helping people out, and we’re not a vape shop,” John said. “Once you talk about that and how that works, I think everybody opens up to that. We didn’t encounter any resistance.”
Your CBD Store Winchester is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store is planning a grand opening celebration Nov. 7 that will feature raffles and possibly live music.
For more information, visit https://cbdrx4u.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.