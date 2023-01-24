WINCHESTER — Pickleball players and people interested in learning more about America’s hottest new sport are invited to participate in Pickle for the People, a one-day pickleball tournament being organized by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Congregational Community Action Program (CCAP) of Winchester.
Andrea Cosans, executive director of CCAP at 112 S. Kent St., said the upcoming tournament came about as a result of her curiosity about pickleball, a pastime most people have heard of but many have never seen played.
“I was meeting with Chris Konyar, who’s the director of Winchester Parks and Recreation ... when I saw the pickleball courts that were indoors [at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park],” Cosans said on Monday. “I’ve always been intrigued about that so I jokingly said something about a pickleball tournament. He picked it up and ran with it.”
Pickleball bears similarities to tennis and badminton but is its own unique sport. It involves two or four players on a small indoor or outdoor court using solid-faced paddles to volley a hollow plastic ball across a 3-foot-tall net. It was invented in 1965 in Washington state as a backyard game for children but didn’t become a national phenomenon until 2019.
In the Winchester area, pickleball has become so popular that Konyar said earlier this month the Parks and Recreation Department plans on building six outdoor pickleball courts this year in the area that formerly accommodated a miniature golf course near the Familyland playground in Jim Barnett Park.
“Pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in the United States,” Konyar said on Jan. 3. “Locally, we’ve seen an enormous jump in the amount of players, the amount of participation in this particular sport across age groups.”
Cosans and Konyar hope to turn pickleball’s popularity into a means to help feed the area’s less fortunate. The entry fee per two-member team for the Pickle for the People tournament is $75 plus at least five canned food items, all of which will benefit the nonprofit CCAP and its mission to feed, clothe and provide emergency financial assistance to economically disadvantaged residents of Winchester and Frederick County.
“Last year we gave out over $560,000 in financial aid, but we were really only budgeted for about $300,000,” Cosans said. “We served 20% more people in Winchester and Frederick County last year than in 2021, and this year I expect that to continue to grow. We really need help funding the financial aid program.”
You don’t have to play pickleball to attend Pickle for the People, Cosans said. In addition to the round-robin tournament for up to 30 two-player teams, Bam Bam’s BBQ of Stephens City will have food available for purchase and there will be a silent auction of items donated by area businesses and organizations.
“So far I have a night at the George Washington [Hotel in Winchester], a $50 gift certificate to Vibrissa [Beer and Kitchen in Winchester], a limo ride donated by one of my board members and a gift basket from West Oaks Farm Market [in Frederick County],” Cosans said on Monday. “I hope to get many others.”
The Pickle for the People pickleball tournament will kick off at 8 a.m. Feb. 11 in the War Memorial Building. Cosans said the length of the event will depend on how many people sign up because all teams will play more than once, but everything should wrap up between noon and 3 p.m.
Cosans won’t be among the players at this tournament, but she’s planning to hone her skills in case the event is held again next year.
“My husband and I have signed up for pickleball lessons,” she said with a smile.
To learn more about Pickle for the People and to register a two-player team, visit winchesterva.gov/parks by Jan. 31. T-shirts will be given to all registered competitors.
