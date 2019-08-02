CCAP challenges
As poverty has grown nationwide and locally — there are some 46 million "food insecure" people in the U.S. including 863,390 in Virginia, according to Feeding America, an anti-poverty organization — so have the challenges for the Congregational Community Action Project. CCAP President Frances Salmon said the number of clients has risen "significantly" in recent years and the all-volunteer organization that relies on community donations is considering applying for public and private grants and creating a paid position for its president.
19,464: number of families served by CCAP in 2018, including 13,764 children
3,500 to 5,000: number of families who are provided food on a monthly basis
129: number of families served daily during peak times
7,000: number of daily meals served to homeless people at peak times (families can get take-home groceries on monthly basis)
148: the number of volunteers needed to staff CCAP per week, some of whom must work double shifts
120: number of regular CCAP volunteers
$250,000: financial assistance provided to families in 2018 compared to roughly $150,000 in 2017
Source: Congregational Community Action Project
