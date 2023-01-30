WINCHESTER — The Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester is realigning its priorities to better serve area residents who are facing financial hardships but working diligently to improve their situations.
"CCAP has spent the last three years, including the year before I came on board [in December 2020], really thinking about how we serve, who we serve, what is the best bang for our buck," Andrea Cosans, executive director of the nonprofit community service agency at 112 S. Kent St., said on Friday. "We have decided to get back to our roots ... to help the working poor."
Cosans said that means CCAP is now focusing on preventing homelessness rather than serving the homeless community, which is exactly what it was designed to do when it was created in 1974 by 11 local churches that wanted to help the economically challenged residents of Winchester and Frederick County.
"We've always helped the working poor — it's now called the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population — but somewhere along the line, we became known as the homeless program," Cosans said. "Even though we have the history, the compassion, the love for the homeless, we're not helping them get housed."
CCAP became a beacon for the local homeless community under the leadership of Fran Ricketts, who was president of the organization for 32 years before retiring in January 2018. Cosans said Ricketts, who died on July 23, 2019, had a huge heart and endless compassion for anyone in need, which compelled her to offer additional services for the homeless community through CCAP such as giving them tents to protect them from the elements. Over time, CCAP's resources became strained and its headquarters turned into a daytime gathering place for the disadvantaged.
Cosans stressed that Ricketts never lost sight of CCAP's core mission of providing food, clothing and emergency financial assistance to the area's ALICE population, but that population has grown to the point where it is getting impossible for the organization to do what it was intended to do while still assisting the homeless.
Case in point: CCAP was budgeted to offer $260,000 worth of financial assistance in 2022 but wound up spending $560,000 for a total of 1,638 families to pay their rent, mortgage, utility or vehicle repair bills. The nonprofit's food pantry provided groceries, cleaning products, pet food and more to 1,964 families last year, with most recipients collecting a boxful of items every month. Clothing, including 53,248 diapers, was given away to 1,011 families, and 462 holiday food boxes containing a turkey or ham plus all the fixings were distributed to families in 2022.
Cosans said CCAP is happy to help anyone in need, including the homeless, but it cannot sustain its current level of giving unless its clients are committed to improving themselves. Some members of the homeless community, she said, are content with their living situations as long as CCAP is there to help meet their needs, so giving them free food and clothing every month without requiring them to work isn't helping them establish permanent housing.
"We're not helping them get housed, and there are many other organizations in town that are doing a much better job with that," Cosans said, referring to the Winchester Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), all of which offer free emergency shelter and hot meals for homeless people. "It's not because we don't like the homeless; it's more that we really can't help the homeless get housed."
Out of necessity, she said, CCAP's primary focus moving forward will be the ALICE population — people who are always one paycheck or unexpected expense away from homelessness — of Winchester and Frederick County.
Cosans said the homeless will continue to be helped by CCAP as much as possible. For example, the nonprofit gives some of its donated food to Winchester Rescue Mission, WATTS and Salvation Army to help those organizations feed homeless and displaced people. Individuals without housing can get free clothing from CCAP once a week rather than once a month, which is the limit for the nonprofit's other clients. And if the Rescue Mission, WATTS or Salvation Army find housing for someone, those groups can use CCAP's delivery truck to help move furniture into the residence.
Additionally, Cosans said, "The homeless can come and get the same services any other client can get at CCAP, so if they need financial aid, we will give financial aid as long as it makes sense. ... They can come and get [a box of] food once a month just like any other client."
However, homeless people will no longer be able to hang out in CCAP's headquarters or on its property unless they're there to receive a service, she said, which is a rule that applies to all CCAP clients.
"WATTS has opened their day shelter [at Market Street United Methodist Church in downtown Winchester] and that's where we're encouraging homeless to go," Cosans said. The shelter is just a 3-minute walk from CCAP.
Reverting to CCAP's original mission to help the ALICE population was not an easy decision, Cosans said, but she has been discussing the situation with the nonprofit's partner churches for more than a year and they all agree it is the best solution. Regardless, she would not be surprised if some members of the community react negatively based on a misperception that CCAP is turning its back on the homeless.
"There are always people who say, 'This is the way we've always done it and this is the way it should be,'" Cosans said, "but Winchester and Frederick County are growing so much, we have to start thinking of innovative new ways [for local agencies that serve the homeless and economically disadvantaged] to collaborate and work together to serve the people that we serve.
"I've said from the get-go, they're not CCAP's clients, they're not WATTS clients, they're not Rescue Mission clients — they're citizens of Winchester and Frederick County who need help, but CCAP can't help them all. We need to come together to bring the best outcomes for the clients."
To learn more about CCAP and its initiatives to help the local ALICE population, visit ccapwinchester.org.
