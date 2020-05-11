WINCHESTER — With the coronavirus cratering the economy, people receiving donations at the Congregational Community Action Project’s largest-ever food giveaway on Saturday were grateful for the effort.
“It’s a blessing,” said Annabella Vega, adding that donations will help feed her family and allow her to spend more money on bills. “It shouldn’t take a pandemic for everybody to get together, but it is empowering to see when we are in a moment of struggle that we do unite. And that’s what you’ve got to hold on to.”
Vega was one of 111 people served in the first 40 minutes of the distribution, which began at 9:50 a.m., according to Crystal Pruitt, CCAP volunteer coordinator. She said five cars of people were lined up when she arrived at 8 a.m. The giveaway ran until 2 p.m.
A total of 437 bags of groceries were distributed, with each person getting one bag. Cans of beef stew, fruit, tuna and vegetables were in the bags as well as cereal, pancake mix and pasta. Participants were also given taco meat and household items like bleach and detergent. Women got feminine hygiene products and cat and dog food went to pet owners.
Altogether, 13,658 pounds of food were distributed on Saturday. In addition, at least 37 bags of food will be delivered today to elderly people.
To improve communication and expedite the registration process, five volunteers translated for Spanish-speaking people. The only requirements to be a recipient were to be a Virginia resident and wear a face mask.
Twenty-four volunteers handed out food and supplies and Pruitt said another 50 spent the week preparing the bags. Preparation took between 20 and 30 hours.
Volunteers on Saturday brought out food in grocery carts and wheelbarrows. Volunteers included Jeff Stern, director of community engagement at the Sinclair Health Clinic, who was volunteering for the first time.
“These are difficult times for our great city so I really wanted to help,” he said. “Nutrition is the core of baseline health, so we want to get people fed first.”
Food came from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and from a 42-ton donation made in January by the Winchester Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The food came from the Mormon group’s parent church in Salt Lake City.
CCAP closed on March 24 to prevent clients and volunteers from getting infected with COVID-19, which had killed at least 77,000 people nationally through Saturday afternoon, including 827 in Virginia. A decision on when to reopen hasn’t been made yet, according to Robin Russell, vice president of CCAP’s Board of Trustees and acting president of the nonprofit group.
Despite closing, CCAP continues to help needy people through efforts like Saturday’s distribution. A diaper giveaway is scheduled for this coming Saturday and a cleaning supplies distribution is also planned.
The effort comes a day after the U.S. Department of Labor announced nation’s unemployment rate had reached 14.7%, the worst since the Great Depression. About 33.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March including 500,000 Virginians, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers.
Pruitt, who has been volunteering since 2017 and became volunteer coordinator in November, said CCAP recognizes that fewer people working equals more need. “Even though our doors are closed, we’re making sure that the resources CCAP has are getting out to those who need it,” she said.
