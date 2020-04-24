WINCHESTER — After almost two-and-a-half years serving as president of the Congregational Community Action Project, Frances Salmon has decided to step down from the Winchester-based charitable group that operates a food pantry and clothing center on South Kent Street.
In a phone interview, Salmon said her last day will be today or Saturday. She said she made the decision last week.
“I think the bottom-line for me is everything has a season,” Salmon said. “And I just feel like my season here is finished.”
Salmon, a Clarke County resident, said she is leaving the organization entirely. She became involved with CCAP in 2014 and was named president of its board of directors in 2018, succeeding longtime CCAP head Fran Ricketts, who has since passed away.
As president, Salmon handled CCAP’s day-to-day operations at its headquarters at 112 S. Kent St., where food, clothing and financial assistance is available to those in need. It’s an unpaid volunteer position, though Salmon said she typically invested 55 to 60 hours a week.
“I hope to spend my summer and the next few months of my time very involved with my family and making up for all of the time that I have basically kind of robbed from them over the past six years when I’ve been at CCAP 12, 14, 16 hours a day,” Salmon said. “I’m going to spend a lot of time with my husband and my beautiful daughters and my wonderful grandchildren.”
She said she plans on taking a break from nonprofit work for the next six months to a year.
Robin Russell, who serves as vice president of CCAP’s board, will take over Salmon’s responsibilities until the board makes a decision on how to proceed.
“With our current President Frances Salmon leaving, it will leave a huge hole to fill,” said Russell. “Frances Salmon’s heart and devotion for her clients will live on in the tradition of CCAP for a very long time.”
CCAP helps thousands of people in Winchester and Frederick County each year, many of them children. About 1,400 families per month receive assistance from CCAP.
The organization was started in October 1974 by 11 local churches as the Christian Cooperative Action Project. In 1975 the group changed its named to the Congregational Community Action Project when other faiths joined. Currently, about 28 congregations each have a representative on CCAP’s board of trustees, but there are many other churches that also help support CCAP, Russell said. The trustees elect members of the board of directors and attend board of director meetings. The trustees then report back to their respective organizations to solicit donations and volunteers for CCAP. In the beginning, CCAP had about 200 volunteers total. Now, it has about 150 a week.
Russell said Salmon’s accomplishments at CCAP include getting the USDA food program up and running — a move that increased the amount of assistance CCAP provides its clients.
“With her exquisite leadership skills, she brought the whole team together as one unit,” Russell said. “When she took over as president there was a lot of animosity between the different departments. She broke those barriers down. The organization became a whole family.”
Russell said Salmon worked tirelessly to find and partner with outside groups to increase the food and household products available to CCAP clients. “She will be greatly missed by everyone,” Russell said.
According to Salmon, the board has discussed the possibility of creating a paid position to oversee CCAP — an idea Salmon said she opposes. She said CCAP is a ministry, and she wouldn’t be comfortable being paid.
“I don’t know if that’s really the best avenue for CCAP, but that’s kind of the direction I think it’s going to go,” Salmon said.
Russell confirmed a committee is exploring the possibility, though nothing has been approved, she said. Confirmation of CCAP’s annual budget wasn’t immediately available on Thursday.
Salmon said there’s strong leadership on CCAP’s board and believes the group is ready to take the nonprofit “to the next level,” adding that the board will likely operate differently without her at the helm.
“And that’s OK,” Salmon said. “Growth is necessary, but it’s absolutely my decision to leave. I’ve had a wonderful ride here at CCAP. I’ve enjoyed working with the volunteers that I have. I absolutely love the clients and hope that I can maybe continue to help some of them on an individual basis with some of those trials that they have. And maybe [help] from a different perspective. As the leader, you are not always the most popular person. I think I brought a new level of accountability to CCAP, which isn’t always popular.”
Salmon said that under her leadership CCAP’s board of trustees and board of directors became more involved in the decision-making for the organization. She said CCAP has laid out specific guidelines and procedures for volunteers that state what behavior is and isn’t acceptable. She also said there has been increased accountability for CCAP clients.“I didn’t necessarily believe every story that walked in the door,” Salmon said.
Last month, CCAP temporarily suspended its operations over coronavirus concerns, though Salmon said CCAP volunteers have remained active in the community, partnering with other nonprofit groups like the Salvation Army.
Russell said the board of directors continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will reopen when it’s safe for clients and volunteers. In the meantime, she said CCAP will continue to partner with local groups and share the resources it has.
For more information about CCAP, follow its Facebook page or visit its website at ccapwinc.org. CCAP also has set up a temporary email during this time at ccapinformation112@gmail.com.
