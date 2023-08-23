STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County is a little cooler today thanks to the addition of a fully stocked community refrigerator/freezer outside of Abundant Life Church near Stephens City.
The ”freedge,” as it is called, is there for anyone who needs something to eat, be it a single item or a full family meal. It’s open 24 hours a day at 700 Aylor Road and is intended to serve low-income residents of the area, but everyone is welcome to help themselves to free meat, produce, fruit and other perishable items when needed.
The freedge, which is part of the Winchester-based Congregational Community Action Project’s outreach efforts, is CCAP’s second in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The first freedge, located outside the offices of the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works at 419 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, was dedicated in June 2022.
John Copenhaver, professor emeritus of religion and philosophy at Shenandoah University in Winchester, said at Wednesday’s dedication of the Abundant Life freedge that he first learned about free community refrigerators from a Washington Post newspaper article that he read in June of 2021.
The article was about the city of Philadelphia installing 20 community refrigerators to help feed its less fortunate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought, ‘Wow, that’s pretty exciting,’” said Copenhaver, who decided then and there to create a similar program in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “I immediately thought of CCAP and the wonderful work it does with [church] congregations and volunteers in the community.”
CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester, is a nonprofit organization that helps people who are struggling financially by providing free clothing, food, firewood, eyeglasses and bicycles, and assisting with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
“I said, ’It’s a great idea,’ but CCAP was stretched thin at the time and there was no way it could be done,” CCAP Executive Director Andrea Cosans recalled on Wednesday. “We needed a catalyst.”
Copenhaver and his wife, Marsha Childs, provided that catalyst by forming an advisory committee comprised of representatives from local churches, Valley Health, the Valley Interfaith Council, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and more.
One year later, Copenhaver said, the committee obtained an industrial refrigerator/freezer that could be placed outside, and they put it on North Cameron Street in downtown Winchester. CCAP staff and volunteers routinely clean and maintain the freedge, which has an ever-changing variety of items such as potatoes, salads, beverages and even the occasional candy bar.
While CCAP is ultimately responsible for keeping the freedge stocked, it is not uncommon for members of the community to place donated food in it as a means of helping others.
“I’m delighted now to take part in another dedication,” Copenhaver said during Wednesday’s dedication of the Abundant Life freedge. “And I’m delighted that the members of Abundant Life Church are going to be cleaning, staffing and stocking it because that frees CCAP to worry about the other one downtown.”
“God, as we are extensions of your word that says give a cup of cold water in my name, we thank you that we get to do that,” the Rev. Kristen Miller of Abundant Life Church said in prayer, paraphrasing Matthew 10:42. “I pray, lord, that those who come will receive not only nourishment to their bodies, but nourishment to their souls.”
As a measure of safety, Miller also asked for heavenly guardians to watch over the freedge and protect it “from vandalism or anybody that would come and bring harm.”
The new freedge near Stephens City is located on the north side of the Abundant Life building, next to an always-open cupboard that the church’s Erica Narcross said is stocked with canned and non-perishable food items. The cupboard, sponsored and stocked by the church with assistance from CCAP, is also available 24/7.
“If you need food, come here,” Copenhaver said. “May God bless all who use the freedge and all who care for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.