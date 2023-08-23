CCAP dedicated its second “freedge,” this one at Abundant Life Church near Stephens City, during a ceremony Wednesday. The commercial freezer is open to anyone in need and for those wishing to donate perishable items. Shown during the ceremony are Andrea Cosans (from left), executive director of CCAP, the Rev. Kristen Miller of Abundant Life Church who is the connections and benevolent care pastor, and Erica Narcross, the care coordinator at the church and a church board representative at CCAP.