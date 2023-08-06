WINCHESTER — The Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) needs some pedal power to keep serving the Winchester area's financially struggling individuals and families.
Registration is now open for the Third Annual CCAP Benefit Bike Tour, and this year's fundraiser has been expanded to include a kick-off party and the option of taking a longer route.
CCAP Executive Director Andrea Cosans said festivities will get underway from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 during a kick-off party at Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen, 10 N. Kent St., Winchester. Attendees will get a 20% discount on food and drinks, plus there will be raffles, prizes and a craft table where attendees can create signs to cheer on cyclists the following morning. There will be no admission fee or cover charge.
"Bring family and friends," Cosans said. "If you're not a cyclist, just come out and support CCAP."
The Benefit Bike Tour begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center, on the Winchester Medical Center campus at 401 Campus Blvd.
"We added a 100-mile route this year," Cosans said.
Riders who aren't up to a 100-mile challenge can instead choose 30-, 50- and 70-mile courses. All of the routes run through Winchester and Frederick County, but the 70- and 100-mile courses also stretch into a portion of northern Shenandoah County. Each route includes at least one rest stop.
Registration for each course on the Benefit Bike Tour costs $60 per person.
At 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes after the individual riders begin their treks, a 6.2-mile Family Bike Ride will head out from the Wellness and Fitness Center and travel a short distance west to the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV), 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
The Family Bike Ride will utilize the paved and natural trails on the MSV grounds, so Cosans recommends using a bicycle with thick tires that can handle gravel and cinder surfaces.
The family ride will also include a quick sojourn onto Jubal Early Drive, leading to what Cosans said is a great view of the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve.
"It's really nice and safe, with a bike lane most of the way," Cosans said of the Family Bike Ride course.
Once the family ride ends at the Wellness and Fitness Center, adults and children who signed up will receive a free day pass to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Registration for the Family Bike Ride costs $35 per family and the event is open to people of all ages.
As Benefit Bike Tour and Family Bike Ride participants return to the Wellness and Fitness Center, they'll be treated to live acoustic music from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cosans said. Also, all registered riders will enjoy free food provided by Bam Bam's BBQ of Stephens City and Mattie's Soft Serve Frozen Custard of Winchester, and they can get a free massage courtesy of a professional masseuse.
To ensure everything runs smoothly on Aug. 26, Cosans said volunteers are needed to help out with the individual and family rides. She's also looking for donations of bananas and tangerines for the participants (they can be dropped off at CCAP starting Aug. 23), as well as businesses willing to offer some freebies for the ride participants.
"If you want some free advertising, I need stuff for my swag bags," Cosans said. "Pens, pencils, whatever."
All registered riders on Aug. 26 will receive a free swag bag plus a T-shirt from CCAP. Both items can be picked up on the morning of the rides.
Proceeds from the Benefit Bike Tour events Aug. 25-26 will help the nonprofit CCAP continue its mission of providing food, clothing, utility assistance, emergency rent or mortgage payments and more to residents of Winchester and Frederick County who are struggling to fulfill their basic needs.
"The first year, we raised around $11,000," Cosans said of the annual cycling event. "Last year was $13,000, and I'm really hoping to raise $20,000 this year."
Cosans is a cycling enthusiast but won't get to ride in the Third Annual CCAP Benefit Bike Tour because she'll be overseeing the event.
"I'm hoping to train my volunteer coordinators so that next year, I can ride," Cosans said with a smile. "It's a fun day. Please come out and support us."
To register for the CCAP Benefit Bike Tour or Family Bike Ride, or to learn more about the activities scheduled for Aug. 25-26, visit ccapwinchester.org or bikereg.com. If you can't register in advance, signups will be accepted on the morning of the event.
