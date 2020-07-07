WINCHESTER — For the third time, Winchester’s Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) will be the recipient of WINC Radio‘s annual Chain of Checks fundraiser.
The all-volunteer nonprofit at 112 S. Kent St. was established in 1975 to provide financial assistance, food and clothing, and support services to Winchester’s homeless and low-income residents. In 2019, CCAP helped approximately 39,600 people, according to the organization’s board of trustees.
CCAP was the first Chain of Checks recipient when WINC announcer Barry Lee founded the fundraiser in November 1986. Lee asked listeners to mail in checks for $1 each and collected a total of $2,800 before the campaign ended about 45 days later.
CCAP was also the Chain of Checks beneficiary in 2006. That effort raised a total of $97,116.99.
“This year’s campaign is specifically geared to the purchase of a new box truck with a lift to deliver food and material goods to the populations of people that have no transportation,” WINC Marketing and Promotions Coordinator Tammy Stevenson said. “Now, more than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, increased mobile distribution would enable CCAP to serve entire neighborhoods in need of services.”
In addition to collecting individual donations, WINC intends to host several Chain of Checks fundraising events later this year, including a golf tournament on Oct. 12, Christmas concerts in December and a two-day Radiothon on Dec. 17 and 18. This year’s campaign is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
Since its creation 34 years ago, Chain of Checks has raised more than $1.4 million to support Winchester-area charities and community organizations. Last year’s campaign was its most successful to date, raising $157,223.64 to be shared by the Evans Home for Children and Winchester Rescue Mission.
