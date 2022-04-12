BERRYVILLE — A teacher asked Clarke County officials on Monday to fully fund the county school division's budget request, which includes a 10% pay raise for educators.
Despite hardships they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, "our commitment (to teach students) remained," said Rachel Ratliff, president of the Clarke County Education Association.
A budget recently adopted by the Clarke County School Board seeks $16,144,473 in county funding for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. That's a $170,240 increase from the current year.
The schools' spending plan includes a 10% raise for teachers, administrators and educational support staff. Administrators say the raise will help them recruit and retain employees amid competition with nearby higher-paying localities and fewer new teachers entering the job market.
However, the county's overall $51 million budget proposal includes $15,974,233 for the schools, the amount budgeted for them in the current year. It includes a 6% raise for full-time county employees, including school personnel.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop has said he anticipates the school division will search for ways to give its employees a 10% raise anyway.
The state has indicated it will increase funding for schools. Yet the General Assembly hasn't approved an increase.
Teachers conducted lessons online while classrooms were closed during much of the pandemic. In doing so, they had to figure out creative ways to keep students focused on learning amid distractions at home, officials have said.
Ratliff, a math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that teachers continue to face challenges, even though students are back in school. For instance, she said, students have suffered setbacks in their overall learning progress that teachers are having to resolve, teachers still are dealing with many student absences and they're losing planning periods while having to fill in for absent colleagues.
Ratliff said "our teachers need this raise" to boost their morale and help them cope with economic conditions.
What students need most, she said, are high-quality teachers that higher salaries could help the division attract and keep.
Ratliff spoke during a public hearing on the county's proposed budget. No other educators spoke, although School Board members Andrew MacDonald and Chip Schutte were in the audience. Bishop, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett and School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert and member Jonathan Turkel didn't attend.
The supervisors didn't respond to Ratliff's remarks. They will discuss the county's budget proposal and consider adopting it during their Tuesday meeting.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the spending plan provides the schools 99% of the local funding requested.
In summarizing factors taken into consideration in preparing the proposed budget, Boies mentioned that unlike the board of supervisors, the school board lacks taxing authority.
He also noted that under state law, if the schools receive a special grant — say, from a private organization — the supervisors must approve its acceptance before the schools can spend the money. But the supervisors have no control over the schools' budgeted line-item spending, he emphasized.
