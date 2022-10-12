BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Education Foundation has announced a new scholarship to help teachers pay for continuing education.
The Kenneth and Barbara Thomas Memorial Endowment Scholarship was formed by the Thomas family plus more than 30 friends of the family who made donations in the couple’s memory.
Seeded with more than $25,000 already, the endowment will provide a $1,000 scholarship each year to a Clarke County teacher striving to continue his or her education, according to CCEF Executive Director Beth Williams.
The Thomases, who both died earlier this year, lived in Clarke County for almost 40 years. Their three sons graduated from Clarke County High School after attending the county’s public schools since kindergarten, Williams said.
She recalled the couple being constant supporters of teachers and administrators within the school division.
Bob Thomas was a member of the Clarke County School Board during the 1980s. Barbara Thomas “could always be counted on to help her sons’ teachers by volunteering for a field trip or offering a helping hand and kind word,” said Williams.
The Thomases also were involved with many other Clarke County organizations. Williams said they enjoyed singing in the choir at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, serving FISH by assisting with the food pantry and providing rides to people needing transportation to medical appointments, and leading fundraising efforts for the American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
“Bob and Barbara were amazing assets to Clarke County and are sorely missed,” Williams said.
Established in 1991, the CCEF is an independent public charity dedicated to promoting and augmenting educational opportunities for students and staff in the county’s public schools, It has provided more than $3.2 million in scholarships to students, grants to teachers and other assistance through a combination of fundraising and endowment income since its inception.
For more information about the Kenneth and Barbara Thomas Memorial Endowment Scholarship, the CCEF or how to make donations, contact Williams at 540-955-6103 or email at ccefinc.berryville@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.