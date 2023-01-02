BERRYVILLE — A local nonprofit organization presented graduating students at Clarke County High School a record amount of money for college scholarships in 2022.
The Clarke County Education Foundation (CCEF) presented 26 students more than $53,000 in scholarships altogether, Executive Director Beth Williams recently told the county’s School Board.
Recipients included Claire Snyder, Bella Stem, Cayla Fowler, Trace Mansfield, Savannah Jarvis, Ryleigh Webster, Abigail Peace, Sean Keim, Julia Lynn, Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Ellie Brumback, Nate Blackwell, Michelle Simon, Elaena Vincent, Sydney McInturff, Colin Moran, Kaylee Anderson, Kimberly Cruz Ramirez, Taryn Tuttle, Emma Rogers, Rianne Gennaro, Ellen Smith, Jeremy Burns, Tristan Coffelt, Kathleen Pine and Luke Lyman.
“To see their faces (upon receiving scholarships), get their ‘thank you’ notes and hear about the successes they’re having in life (as time goes on) is really special,” Williams said of winners.
CCEF is an independent charity that strives to promote, expand and augment educational opportunities for both students and employees of the Clarke County Public Schools.
“We’re really proud of the work we’re doing,” Williams told the board. “Anything you can’t fund that’s worthwhile to our students, we work really, really hard to fund.”
Since it was established in 1991, the foundation has distributed more than $3.3 million raised among area donors, including individuals and companies.
“For a tiny community with only four schools, that (amount) is something we’re really proud of,” said Williams, a CCHS graduate.
A total of $106,849 in donations were received and allocated in the past fiscal year, information provided to the board showed.
That sum included more than $4,000 contributed by teachers and other school employees. Williams said the latter amount was “incredible because teachers work really hard and don’t always get compensated as much as we’d like for them to.”
“For them to give their money back to this school system means a lot,” she said.
CCEF provides teachers money to cover costs for unique classroom activities that state education dollars don’t cover.
“For the past three years, we’ve been able to fund every single one that’s been requested of us,” Williams said.
Among its accomplishments in 2022, CCEF established the Kenneth and Barbara Thomas Memorial Scholarship, named after a former School Board member and community volunteer. The $25,000 endowment scholarship will be awarded to teachers pursuing master’s degrees or additional training for continuing education.
Nancy Polo, an elementary school art teacher, received the first scholarship.
The foundation received a $35,000 grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation that was used to pay authors to visit schools and talk with students.
“It’s really incredible,” said Williams. “To see our kids’ faces light up as they meet real, live authors and consider new job opportunities (as writers) they may never have considered before.”
Last year, the foundation partnered with the Discovery Museum in Winchester to provide field trips — both in-person and virtual — to Clarke County elementary school students.
Another accomplishment, Williams mentioned, was helping establish the Story Walk at Chet Hobert Park. Twenty signs have been installed along the park’s two-mile trail. Each has a page of a children’s book for people walking along the trail to pause and read, along with discussion prompts.
Williams said the Story Walk encourages children to develop literacy skills while bonding with their families while exercising.
Stories will change several times each year, she said.
Williams couldn’t be reached on Friday for further comment about CCEF’s accomplishments.
One of CCEF’s major annual fundraisers is a gala. The next one, a “St. Patrick’s Day Soiree,” will be held on March 17 at Historic Rosemont in Berryville. Tickets will go on sale in January, Williams said.
Williams recognized winners of CCEF’s 2022 Holiday Art Contest. They were Madison Smith, a fourth grader at Boyce Elementary School; Fletcher McClellan, a kindergartner at Boyce; Sophia Radford, a fifth grader at D.G. Cooley Elementary School; Cambrie Ferre, a seventh grader at Johnson-Williams Middle School; Kaden Evans, a 10th grader at Clarke County High School; and Mollee-Kate Michael, a second grader at Cooley.
In other matters from its recent meeting, the School Board:
Recognized FFA students at CCHS for their accomplishments during the organization’s recent national conference in Indianapolis. Brooke Stotler received a bronze rating, Kolton Vincent and Regan Jackson received silver ratings and Elaena Vincent received a gold rating. The overall team received a silver rating. The school’s FFA chapter received the National 2 Star Chapter Award. FFA prepares its members for careers and leadership opportunities within the science, business and technology sectors of agriculture. It formerly was known as the Future Farmers of America.
Recognized CCHS students for winning the Virginia High School League’s recent One-Act Play competition in the Bull Run District. Actors were Chase Jacobs, Bryson Hetzel, J Rohland, Noah Zeintz, Caroline Brewer, Lily MacKenzie, Harper Summers, Logan MacDonald, Ciara Smith and Kayla Caldar. Crew members were Emma Evans, Lily Souers and Jax Andrews.
Learned the school division received a $3,600 donation from the Clara Weiss Fund. The money will be put toward STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities at the elementary schools, school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. The fund, a nonprofit based in Ohio, makes contributions to educational, health and human services activities it deems worthwhile, according to information online.
