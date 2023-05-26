BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC) has awarded two local organizations $6,254 in grants to help publicize upcoming cultural programs.
The Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA) will use its $5,104 toward marketing expenses for its Art at the Mill sale in the fall. Barns of Rose Hill, meanwhile, will use its $1,150 grant to generate interest in its Dinner and a Show concert series this summer.
Now in its 32nd year, Art at the Mill is the association's main fundraiser. It's held each spring and fall at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood. Hundreds of works of art created by regional artists typically are displayed and sold during the event.
CCHA Executive Director Nathan Stalvey said the most recent sale, held in late April and early May, was one of the best ever. Several thousand people attended, and more than 400 of the approximately 1,000 works of art on display were sold, he said.
Attendance was "definitely a little bit higher than (at sales) in past years," Stalvey said. He speculated that tying promotions into the recent Historic Garden Club Week tours "helped to bring in a big audience."
With the VTC grant, he continued, "we can really get the word out" about the fall sale, scheduled for Sept. 23 through Oct. 8.
Stalvey said the upcoming event will be promoted through both print and social media.
Barns of Rose Hill is a nonprofit arts and community center on Chalmers Court in Berryville. Its Dinner and a Show series provides reduced-price concert tickets to people who dine in local restaurants beforehand.
Last year's series was the first. Sarah Ames, executive director of the Barns, said "it went great."
"We had sold out shows, and restaurants were packed" before the music started, said Ames.
Several concerts started late, she mentioned, because ticket-holders arrived late due to the crowds.
Details about this year's Dinner and a Show series will be announced soon, Ames added.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said the grants will have a positive impact on the local economy by helping to attract tourists.
“Together," said Boies, "these two organizations (CCHA and the Barns) bring large numbers of people to our community through their high-quality programs and events." said Boies.
The grants were provided through the VTC's Marketing Leverage Program. More than $3.2 million was awarded to 236 local and regional tourism programs and attractions statewide to help them generate visitation and revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.