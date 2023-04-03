BERRYVILLE — Looking through archived editions of newspapers is a great way to research local history, Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA) Director Nathan Stalvey says.
For that reason, the CCHA recently put into digital format many past editions of The Clarke Courier, a weekly newspaper that served the county for more than a century. People now are able to access those editions online.
A newspaper chronicles things that happens in the area it serves, Stalvey said, from school and community events to actions by local government officials, even unique occurrences in people's lives.
Reviewing a past issue, a reader can find out who was doing what that particular day or week, where and why they were doing it, and how they got it done. Looking at its advertising, someone can learn about stores and businesses that regularly provided goods and services to residents of the era. The contents visually and descriptively depict what life was like in the community at that moment in time. The more issues that are examined, the more the person can see how the community has evolved and what factors have influenced its evolution.
The Clarke Courier was established in 1869 and published through 2009, known in its later years as the Clarke Times-Courier after being purchased in the 1990s by Times Community Newspapers.
Byrd Newspapers, the former owner of The Winchester Star, later bought the Courier and eventually closed it, having determined that publishing a weekly in Clarke County was no longer financially feasible.
During its existence, however, The Courier was the main source of local information for many. Bound volumes and microfilm copies of the newspaper are available for public viewing at the CCHA's archives in the historic Coiner House on East Main Street in Berryville.
"We're missing a few (issues) here and there," archivist Melanie Garvey noted. Yet most issues from the Courier's roughly 140-year history are available.
Some are greatly deteriorated, with brittle pages and/or print that's faded over the years. Their digital forms evince the decomposition.
Only editions from 1865 to 1925 so far have been digitalized. The CCHA undertook that project, which cost about $2,200, with contributions it received during last year's "Giving Tuesday" fundraiser. Advantage Archives of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, did much of the work in about 75 days, according to Garvey.
By viewing archived editions online, people don't have to handle the pages, helping to preserve them. They can do their viewing whenever they like, from the comfort of their homes or offices.
To view the Courier, go online to clarkecounty.historyarchives.online. Specific keywords can be entered to find information regarding specific topics.
The CCHA hopes to digitalize more copies of the Courier in the future as funds become available.
"The Courier is an extremely valuable historical resource," Stalvey said. "We want to increase its accessibility to everyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.